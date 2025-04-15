PHOTOS: Kylie Minogue cuts the ‘Tension’ in Orlando

ORLANDO | Pop icon and longtime LGBTQ+ ally Kylie Minogue brought her “Tension” tour to the Kia Center April 13, one of just two Florida stops.

Minogue announced the international tour dates in support of “Tension II” last year and began its North American stretch in March. Rita Ora opened for the performer, who kept the venue moving throughout the night with her decades of hits.

“Orlando you are AAAMAZING!!!! Thank you!!” Minogue shared via social media.

View Watermark Out News’ photos by Jeremy Williams, Luis Salazar and Ryan Williams-Jent below.