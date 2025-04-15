Pride in Real Estate group forms in St. Pete

(Graphic courtesy Pride in Real Estate)

ST. PETERSBURG | Pride In Real Estate St. Pete, a new networking and support group for LGBTQ+ real estate professionals and their allies, has formed to help members connect, grow and thrive.

With the mission to empower LGBTQ+ homebuyers and strengthen and diversify the real estate industry, Pride In Real Estate is a space to support the community amidst ongoing challenges. Whether you’re a realtor, mortgage lender or investor, the group wants to help anyone in the industry grow and thrive.

“The group is not about one business or individual, it’s about our community coming together to support each other in real estate,” says Keith Louderback, who created Pride in Real Estate.

“In today’s challenging political and social climate, our community faces unique obstacles, but we are stronger together,” he says. “Now more than ever, we must support each other, champion fair housing, and ensure the LGBT professionals and homebuyers have a seat at the table.”

Members can expect to find not only networking opportunities but also industry insights, referrals, collaborations, advocacy for LGBTQ+ homeownership and fair housing, and even mentorship.

“This group is a safe space to share insight, build meaningful relationships, and push for a real estate industry that truly welcomes us all,” says Louderback. “Together, we are shaping a more inclusive future.”

Louderback hopes that the group will grow to become a network of resources for LGBTQ+ folks to find trusted professionals who are either a part of the community or an ally for all their housing needs.

Their first meeting will be at their kickoff gathering on April 29 at The Study Wine & Beer Lounge. Complimentary light bites and snacks will be provided as well as happy hours pricing on wine, beer and more from 5:30-7 p.m.

The event will also feature guest speakers Avery Slyker, the Director of Housing and Community Development for the City of St. Petersburg and Rene Cantu, president and CEO of the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber.

Slyker will share insights into local housing initiatives and talk about St. Pete’s down payment assistance programs. Cantu will highlight the benefits of joining and supporting the Chamber, as well as how local businesses can access a potent network of inclusion, advocacy, and opportunity.

Following the kickoff event, the group will hold meetings on the last Tuesday of every month. For more information, follow the Pride in Real Estate, St. Pete group on Facebook.