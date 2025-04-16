The BLOC: Where Black lesbians find community, healing and joy

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting locals in our community. In this issue, we learn about the social group known as The BLOC.

Raven Iman Davis and her friend Antea Birchett created a space they had been longing for — a place where Black queer women could feel seen, heard and supported. Black Lesbians of Orlando & Central Florida, also known as The BLOC, started from a simple desire to find community and has since blossomed into a thriving network of more than 900 members.

The journey began in 2019 when Davis, newly divorced and trying to find her way in Orlando’s queer scene, found herself frustrated by the lack of welcoming spaces for Black queer women.

“I grew up in a really religious, conservative environment, so when I finally stepped into my truth, I was ready to be free and find my people,” Davis explains. “But when I went out, it was just … white gay men or events that didn’t feel like they were for us.”

One night, Davis and Birchett were hanging out, sharing their frustrations about how there were no spaces that genuinely felt like home. That conversation led to the birth of The BLOC. What started as a Facebook group quickly evolved into something much more — a dynamic network connecting Black queer women across Central Florida.

Creating community, however, is not without its challenges. Davis speaks candidly about her efforts to decolonize her understanding of leadership and community building.

“I’ve always struggled with not wanting to recreate the same colonized systems we exist in,” she says. “How do I decolonize my own mindset so I can show up well and not just recreate the same harms?”

Davis’ approach is rooted in social justice, conflict resolution and care. The BLOC does not promise a “safe space” because safety is subjective. Instead, they strive to create a working space grounded in accountability, consent and care.

“We’ve developed grievance processes, zero-tolerance policies around abuse and community agreements that we regularly revisit,” Davis explains. “It’s about keeping the space nourishing, not just nice.”

The BLOC’s impact extends far beyond organized events. It’s the little things — like airport rides, finding babysitters or even just having someone to text at 3 a.m. when anxiety hits — that make this community special.

“You don’t always have to show up to events to be part of the BLOC,” Davis emphasizes. “Just knowing there’s a network of people who will show up for you when you need it, that’s what matters.”

Events like the Blackity Black Kickback are highlights of The BLOC’s journey.

“That was one of my favorite events,” Davis recalls. “We had vendors in my backyard, food, drinks, body paint, henna, live music, poetry and just a beautiful mix of everything.”

But the work goes beyond gatherings. The BLOC is about building infrastructure for Black queer women to thrive, whether that’s through social connections, creative outlets or emotional support.

For Davis, The BLOC is as much about her own growth as it is about the community’s.

“Leading this space has taught me how to advocate for myself and others, how to ask for help, how to say no and how to stand on what I believe in even when it’s uncomfortable,” she says.

Looking to the future, Davis hopes to see The BLOC evolve into a nonprofit providing healing retreats, political education, emergency funds, art residencies, workshops and more.

“I want The BLOC to be a lighthouse — not just for Orlando, but for Black lesbians everywhere,” she says. “Community doesn’t just happen, it’s built. It’s messy. It’s sacred. Our ancestors did it by coming together, by creating a vision for a future where they could thrive. Now it’s our turn.”

For Davis, The BLOC is a testament to what happens when people come together to create something new, something radical, something that truly belongs to them.

