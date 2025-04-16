Watermark Out News is hiring a Central Florida Bureau Chief

Position: Central Florida Bureau Chief

Location: Orlando, FL

Organization: Watermark Out News

Type: Full-time, on-site position

Job Overview

We are seeking a qualified journalist to join our editorial team, oversee content creation and drive our digital media strategy for the LGBTQ+ news publication Watermark Out News. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in editorial management, team leadership and innovative communication strategies to enhance our brand presence. This is a full-time, on-site position in our Central Florida office.

Key Responsibilities

Work with the rest of Watermark Out News’ editorial team to develop content and meet deadlines for all of the organization’s news publications.

Find and develop news stories, features and more for Watermark’s Central Florida readership.

Oversee and manage a team of a dozen Central Florida-based freelance writers.

Help to develop content for Watermark Out News’ website, social media and eNewsletters.

Ensure all Central Florida content aligns with the publication’s mission, values and editorial guidelines.

Attend local LGBTQ+ events as a representative of Watermark Out News sharing the organization’s mission and values with the community.

Qualifications

Experience and/or education in editorial management, content creation and communication.

Excellent writing, editing and communication skills.

Strong understanding of AP Style.

Ability to manage multiple projects under tight deadlines.

Special consideration given to

Experience in LGBTQ+ media or advocacy.

Certifications in journalism, writing or social media.

Bilingual in Spanish and English.

Why Join Us?

Opportunity to be a part of a dynamic team and shape the voice of a respected LGBTQ+ publication.

Creative freedom to innovate and explore new storytelling formats.

Collaborative and inclusive work culture.

This position’s salary ranges from $35,000 – $40,000 and offers health benefits and 401K option.

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter and writing samples to Rick@WatermarkOutNews.com with the subject line “CFL Bureau Chief Application – [Your Name].”

Absolutely no phone calls please. Only the most promising applicants will be contacted.

About Us

Watermark Out News is the premier media outlet for the gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer community in Central and West Florida. Up to 16,000 copies of our biweekly newspaper are distributed every other Thursday throughout Central Florida, Tampa Bay and surrounding communities. Watermark also produces a collection of high-gloss specialty publications and maintains a website and social media presence with a rapidly growing online community.