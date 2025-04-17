American Stage presents ‘Hair’ as Park fundraising continues

American Stage is inviting audiences back to the 60s for “Hair,” elevating “the era of flower power, protests and free love” at Demens Landing Park through April 28.

The show premiered on Broadway in 1968. It highlights rebellious youth and “fun for fun’s sake” as a groovy love letter to counterculture, telling the story of the “tribe,” a group of politically active “hippies” living in New York City who are fighting against conscription into the Vietnam War.

Its themes of freedom, unity, protest and the cost of war are still relevant in today’s world, speaking to just how timeless the musical is.

“Some shows stay with you — they get under your skin and into your heart,” says Director Kenny Moten. “For me, ‘Hair’ is one of those musicals. I’ve loved it for years and have been fortunate enough to experience it from a few different angles.”

“Over the years, I’ve been part of several productions, and every time, I’m reminded that ‘Hair’ is more than just a show,” he continues. “It’s a call for connection and change. It’s a reminder that the struggle for peace, love and understanding isn’t bound to one era — it’s a journey we’re all still on, together.”

“Hair” is American Stage’s 39th park show and coincides with its ongoing Save Park campaign. What began in 1986 with Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” has grown into a community staple.

Recent productions include “Ragtime,” “Footloose” and “Mamma Mia.” Last year’s “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast” welcomed 15,000 people.

American Stage’s campaign has raised just over $400,000 of its $500,000 goal so far.

“The level of community support for our Save Park campaign has been immense, and truly heartening,” the company notes. “We are closing in on our $500,000 fundraising goal, which has enabled us to continue planning our production for the 2025-2026 season! Join us to Save Park!”

“Park has continued to be the most popular and beloved program that we produce,” adds Director of Advancement Pamela Arbisi. “The memories made and the connections that happen when we sit under the stars and enjoy theatre together, are unique and priceless.”

As American Stage’s efforts continue, the company is also focused on making this year’s iteration of “Hair” a memorable addition to its Park catalogue.

“Through iconic songs like ‘Aquarius’ and ‘Let the Sunshine in,’ the cast voices their dreams for a more harmonious world, united through the universal languages of music, protest, and community,” American Stage has noted. It features Henry Hawes as Claude, EJ Dohring as Berger, Emma Rose Johnson as Sheila, Zoë Grolnick as Jeanie and Joseph Condon as Margaret.

Condon, who also performs in drag as St. Genesius, grew up in St. Petersburg watching the park shows. It was always something he wanted to be a part of, so following graduation from the University of Alabama, he returned to St. Petersburg and booked a show with them.

Before “Hair,” he performed in “Tales by Twilight — Don’t Feed the Animals” at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve and has done some play readings as well as festivals with American Stage.

He attended Pinellas County Center for the Arts, where he was able to take dance and musical theatre classes alongside standard courses.

“It felt like not only was I learning, but I was focusing on what I really wanted to do in life,” says Condon.

Condon began performing in drag in high school. He had always been interested in hair and makeup and drag felt like the perfect combination of the two along with costumes and theatre.

He was able to put on a drag show during his senior year of high school with other students who wanted to participate. After growing more as a drag performer in college, Condon came back to St. Petersburg and decided to do it part time.

“It’s an art where you can let yourself shine through even if it’s through a mask of something else, or someone else,” he says. “You really feel a difference when you’re in all of that. It sheds any anxiety and any insecurities you have and you’re just able to perform.”

Having experience in theatre contributed to Condon’s ability to step into drag. It helped not only with providing a strong foundation for performing but also with hosting and having witty one-on-ones with the audience.

Condon plays a handful of characters in “Hair,” primarily Margaret Mead — a drag character.

“She’s interested and intrigued, but she also comes from a different generation where this stuff wasn’t as easily talked about,” says Condon. “It’s odd to see parallels from that time and now as it still rings true.”

Condon says performing in the park provides the ability to bring the audience right into the story. He notes that being outside does pose its challenges, such as inclement weather and differences with sound, but it gives a whole new feeling to the show.

His experience so far with the cast has been nothing short of wonderful. In the show, the “tribe” moves and acts as one, which helps create and maintain positive relationships among the cast.

“Everyone is just cliquing really well with each other, finding all the lovely moments,” he says. “This is one of those shows that brings the whole cast together.”

The musical features entertaining and amusing scenes alongside more serious concepts. As it takes place in the 60s, the script does include slurs that were used at the time.

“Everyone has been very open, gracious and accepting, which has made it feel very safe,” says Condon. The entertainer is particularly excited about performing in front of Tampa Bay audiences.

“When you practice it so much, you kind of know what’s coming up, but when you have an audience who is experiencing it for the first time, getting their genuine reaction to everything that’s happening is a lot of fun,” says Condon.

American Stage’s “Hair” plays Wednesdays-Sundays at 7:30 p.m. at Demens Landing Park in St. Petersburg and Pride Night is April 19. General blanket or bring your own chair admission is $35 and reserved seating is available. For more information about the show and the Save Park campaign, visit AmericanStage.org.