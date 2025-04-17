An open letter to my fellow white, cis, gay men

In recent years, the LGBTQIA+ movement has made significant strides. Marriage equality has become a reality in many parts of the world, trans rights have gained recognition and queer individuals are more visible than ever before.

However, there’s still a huge gap in our overall pursuit of true equality — one that severely affects queer-presenting members of our community.

These are people whose gender expression challenges societal norms, whose identities defy the mainstream narrative of what it means to be gay, and who often bear the brunt of the world’s scorn and oppression.

The issue we’re facing is a troubling trend of complacency among white cisgender gay men, who, despite our own struggles for rights, often fail to extend our advocacy to the more marginalized, queer-presenting members of our community. For many of us, the fight for basic human rights may seem to be over. But for queer-presenting people — those who don’t fit the stereotypical or palatable image of a gay person — the struggle is far from over.

This is where the call for action becomes urgent. We must step out of our comfort zones and use our privilege to advocate for those who are not afforded the same societal protections.

Why This Matters:

A dangerous and persistent myth continues to circulate: that the LGBTQIA+ rights movement is primarily a “gay man’s issue.” For too long, the narrative of LGBTQIA+ rights has been dominated by white, cisgender, often wealthy gay men. As a result, the unique challenges faced by lesbian, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary and queer-presenting individuals have been sidelined, and the intersections of race, class and gender expression have been overlooked.

Queer-presenting people, people who embrace gender nonconformity or defy mainstream expectations of gender expression, often face the worst discrimination. Trans women of color, gender nonconforming individuals and those with more visible queer traits are at higher risk for violence, harassment and systemic oppression. They’re less likely to find safe employment, healthcare or legal protection. Yet, despite these disproportionate challenges, their voices are often silenced by those of us who benefit from a more socially acceptable form of queerness.

White, cis, gay men, those of us in our community who have historically been the face of the movement, must recognize the privilege we hold. While we fight for our own rights and recognition, the work remains unfinished for many others under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella. It’s time for us to shift our focus and make room for those most marginalized.

What Needs to Change:

The path forward isn’t one of passive allyship but of active solidarity. White, cis, gay men need to:

Use our privilege for advocacy. In spaces where we’re more accepted — whether in the workplace, politics or media — we must leverage our influence to amplify the voices of marginalized queer people. Rather than dominating the conversation, we need to create opportunities for others to speak. Recognize the intersectionality of oppression. Supporting LGBTQIA+ rights isn’t enough on its own. A truly inclusive movement must acknowledge that queerness intersects with race, gender and socioeconomic status. White, cis, gay men must understand that our struggles are part of a broader fight and that advocating for justice means fighting against all forms of oppression. Support trans and gender-nonconforming individuals. This is especially crucial in light of the rising tide of anti-trans sentiment, particularly in regions like the U.S. White, cis, gay men must be outspoken allies, challenging transphobia and gender-normative expectations within our own communities. Confront internal biases. Even within the LGBTQIA+ community, biases can persist. White, cis, gay men must examine and dismantle our own prejudices, including transphobia, racism and fatphobia. The work of equity and inclusion must start within our community itself.

The Time for Action is Now:

While significant progress has been made, the fight is far from over. True justice for all LGBTQIA+ individuals can’t be achieved without addressing the disparities within our own ranks. It’s time for us white, cis, gay men to step forward, speak out and advocate for queer-presenting individuals whose needs are still largely overlooked.

This is not merely about expanding the scope of our activism; it’s about survival. Queer-presenting individuals face violence, legal challenges and systemic oppression that are too often invisible to mainstream LGBTQIA+ activists. Now’s the time for white, cis, gay men to look beyond our own struggle and join the fight for a truly inclusive community — one where everyone, regardless of how they present or identify, can live freely and without fear.

The strength of our movement will only be realized when we fight not only for our own rights but for the rights of all those who remain vulnerable and unheard within our community. Don’t allow complacency to hinder progress. Step up and join me in the fight for true equality.

Christian Hotchkiss is a Florida native raised in Tampa Bay. He performs in drag as Christina Moore and is the president of the Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County. Learn more at StonewallPinellas.com.