Beth Sacks, musician and LGBTQ+ advocate, dies at 56

Beth Sacks. (Photo via Sacks’ Facebook)

Beth Sacks, a celebrated musician and longtime LGBTQ+ ally, died April 12 in Pennsylvania. She was 56.

The entertainer was widely known across the LGBTQ+ communities in Central Florida and Tampa Bay for her remixes and house music. According to a Facebook post announcing her death, Sacks had been in the hospital since early March.

“Words will never capture the joy of her being, the majesty of her voice, or the generosity of her spirit,” the post reads. “Adventurous, theatrical, and filled with the gifts of laughter and song, she was beloved by fans the world over. Beth gave of herself to all with a full heart. Her music will always be with us, and her love will live on forever in her songs. La Diva set the world on fire.”

With five songs surpassing one million streams on Spotify, Sacks’ contributions to the music industry reached far beyond Florida. Though she was based in New York City, her stardom led to her performing in 20 countries over the course of her decades-long career.

Sacks’ “true passion was to sing show tunes and dance circuit music,” her obituary reads. “… She was well known and adored in all countries but especially in Brazil. She was instrumental in creating songs and was featured in multiple videos.”

These videos are still available for viewing on many online platforms.

Sacks is survived by her mother, sister, stepfather, step-siblings, other extended family and fans across the world.

“She had a huge heart for all people but she especially embraced and advocated for the LGBTQ community,” her obituary notes.

Sacks’ obituary states that her burial will be private but a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those who may make a contribution to Center Stage Productions. Online condolences may be shared here.

“Her music will always be with us, and her love will live on forever in her songs,” the Facebook post noted. “In her honor tonight, fire up your favorite of Beth’s many hits.”

