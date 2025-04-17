Hope & Help’s executive director announces her retirement

ORLANDO| After 10 years as the executive director of the HIV/AIDS nonprofit Hope & Help, Lisa Barr announced her retirement from the organization April 17 through a press release posted to the organization’s Facebook page.

Hope & Help is one of the oldest HIV/AIDS clinics in Central Florida, providing preventive and treatment services to patients since the 1980s.

During Barr’s time as executive director the organization has grown significantly, more recently securing an expansion on their contract with Orange County to provide housing services and opportunities to those living with HIV/AIDS.

Hope & Help said in the statement that they will remain committed to a smooth transition as the organization seeks out a new executive director. The organization says they will remain steadfast in their programs, services and advocacy during the period of shifting leadership.

“It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve our community as the Executive Director of Hope & Help,” Barr said in a statement. “I am enormously proud of the Hope & Help team and what we have done together, from increasing the availability of treatment options to improving communication with the community. Hope & Help will always be in my heart.”