Tampa Bay to cheer on ‘Drag Race’ finalist Jewels Sparkles with Latrice Royale

ST. PETERSBURG | “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Latrice Royale will host The Wet Spot’s final viewing party for season 17 April 18 at 8 p.m., cheering on local finalist Jewels Sparkles as she vies for the crown.

Tampa Bay supporters have gathered poolside for watch parties all season long, usually hosted by local queen Discord Addams. Sparkles herself joined for the season 17 premiere — which she discussed with Watermark Out News — and also made subsequent appearances at the venue.

The fan favorite entertainer secured her spot in this year’s grand finale April 4, having won episode 14’s “How’s Your Headliner?” challenge. Sparkles also received a $5,000 cash prize and special invitation to join “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” in Las Vegas:

Royale, a fan favorite Florida entertainer who has competed on multiple iterations of “Drag Race,” also appeared in the episode.

“BREAKING GAY NEWS,” The Wet Spot announced her appearance April 14. “Our blowout RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Finale Party at The Wet Spot will be hosted by the legendary LATRICE ROYALE!”

The Wet Spot entry is no cost but VIP upgrades are available. Swim passes begin at $25 and table and cabana options, which range from $200-400, include a meet and greet with Royale.

“Come cheer on Jewels at her home bar!” The Wet Spot also shared. Read more below:

The Wet Spot’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Finale Party with Latrice Royale will be held poolside beginning at 8 p.m. at 2355 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. For more information and to purchase VIP experiences, visit CocktailStPete.com.