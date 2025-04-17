The fight against anti-trans ID policies and the power of allyship

Imagine receiving a letter from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles that mandates the gender marker on your driver’s license return to your gender assigned at birth.

In an instant, this policy not only negates your lived experience but also exposes you to discrimination, harassment and potential violence. The Smiths, a married cisgender woman and transgender man in Tampa Bay who have asked to remain anonymous for their safety and to avoid political retaliation, faced this harsh reality in March. His driver’s license was invalidated and he was issued a new one with a female gender marker.

FLHSMV cited Florida Statutes which read that “the term ‘sex’ does not refer to a person’s internal sense of his or her gender role or identity but is determined by innate and immutable biological and genetic characteristics.”

“There is no legal authority to change the licensee’s sex identifier to anything other than the licensee’s sex,” letters from the department read. They also note that drivers “are still permitted to operate a motor vehicle” because a “valid replacement license with the proper sex identifier is provided herein.”

“There’s so much we still don’t know and are trying to unpack,” explains Mrs. Smith. “My husband, when we changed his passport and driver’s license, we were able to change our bank account identification, insurance card and medical charts with his driver’s license. Now, none of that matches his physical identification.”

The Smiths worked with Southern Legal Counsel — which provides legal representation in civil legal matters such as education advocacy, disability issues and LGBTQ+ equality — on updating his gender marker. They say the ramifications of Florida’s actions are staggering.

Simone Chriss, Esq., Director of Transgender Rights Initiative at Southern Legal Counsel, assisted Mr. Smith with amending his documents before he received his letter. She explains that the organization is currently working on a federal lawsuit challenging Florida’s ban on changing gender markers on birth certificates, which is impacting the driver’s license issue.

For transgender individuals, accurate gender markers are not just a matter of preference — they are a matter of safety and dignity. A driver’s license is required for countless daily activities, from securing employment to accessing healthcare.

When the gender marker on an ID does not align with a person’s gender identity, it can result in invasive questioning, denial of services and even physical harm. The ability to have identification that reflects one’s gender identity is essential for navigating daily life without fear.

“At this time, there isn’t a specific lawsuit being brought to challenge the driver’s license ban on gender marker changes for several reasons, one of which is the state didn’t actually go through any formal process to enact this cruel ban — there was no legislation or rulemaking that led to them changing their policy,” Chriss explains. “This is just something they did in the dark without any public notice, which makes it more difficult to challenge, and this is one of the insidious tactics that the state of Florida has used many times to hurt trans people, using political appointees to carry out discriminatory measures behind closed doors.

“There’s a recent case from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals,” Chriss continues, “which is the Court of Appeals over Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, that ruled that a similar ban in Alabama was constitutional, allowing a state to ban people from changing their gender markers on their licenses, so that makes a legal claim on that issue more difficult in our circuit.”

Mrs. Smith worries for her husband’s safety while driving.

“In the state of Florida, because there’s so much hate, to have your driver’s license not match how you present to the world feels dangerous,” she says. “It feels like you’re putting yourself at risk. People don’t know how to react when you present one way and your driver’s license says something different.”

She expresses her fears of her husband getting pulled over by police — if that officer has a preconceived notion or prejudice.

“They’re calling you sir, then look at your ID, and now there’s some bias,” she says.

Maia Monet, Transgender Resource Manager for the LGBT+ Center Orlando, elaborates.

“Imagine being stopped at 10 p.m. in the middle of nowhere by a police officer who walks up to your car, and then you have to give them your driver’s license,” she says. “Knowing that we live in a state where a police officer has tremendous amounts of power in Florida — where they are essentially de facto [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents now and where if they didn’t like something about you, they could have you arrested.

“You’d be placed in a jail where your rights as a transgender person would not be respected, where you would be housed with prisoners of your birth sex, where if something else were to happen and you were to end up in prison, you would not be able to receive gender-affirming care,” she continues. “They would essentially forcibly detransition you.”

The rollback of these rights sends a clear and harmful message, advocates say: that transgender identities are not valid or recognized. This kind of systemic erasure has severe psychological consequences, exacerbating gender dysphoria, anxiety, depression and suicide. A 2023 study from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found that 81% of transgender adults in the U.S. have thought about suicide, 42% of transgender adults have attempted it and 56% have engaged in non-suicidal self-injury.

In Texas, legislators have gone so far as to propose making accurate gender markers a punishable offense, meaning individuals could face criminal penalties simply for having IDs that reflect their true selves. These punitive measures do not just strip transgender individuals of their autonomy; they criminalize authenticity and existence itself.

“I think the goal is to dissuade people from transitioning. What the politicians don’t realize is that people who have finally come to a place of transitioning — this is saving their lives,” Mrs. Smith says. “This is literally life-saving healthcare. Many who aren’t afforded this journey die by suicide. Finding the proper care keeps them safe.”

Beyond the personal ramifications, such policies establish a dangerous precedent, signaling that the rights of transgender individuals can be revoked at any time. This undermines progress in the fight for LGBTQ+ equality and emboldens discrimination.

At its core, the issue is one of respect and recognition. Forcing transgender individuals to conform to an outdated and harmful standard is not about public safety or administrative necessity — it is about the government’s goal for control and erasure.

Monet explains that the time to act was long before the gender markers were removed.

“The time to have fought this was three years ago. They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. We’re now up to the pound of cure, and there’s no easy way to turn this back.

“It’s very important to have gender markers that match our gender presentation,” she continues. “Imagine a situation where you are confronted at the airport by TSA, who looks you up and down and sees a female gender marker, but you’re presenting male. Right away, you’re basically announcing to the world that you’re transgender to people who don’t really need to know it.”

In the face of these attacks, allyship is more critical than ever. Supporting LGBTQ+ rights is not a passive declaration of solidarity; it requires active engagement and advocacy.

Education is the first step in meaningful allyship. Understanding identities, pronouns and lived experiences fosters respect and reduces harmful misconceptions.

Chriss states, “One of the most important things that I think allies and advocates and folks who care can be doing is really getting a grasp on what [Donald Trump’s anti-transgender] executive orders mean and what these different measures from the state government mean.

“Being able to give high-quality, accurate information to people who need it is crucial,” she continues. “Misinformation is dangerous, and the other side relies on misinformation and disinformation to try to scare people out of exercising their rights. Their goal is to push people out of the state, to push people away from transitioning or living authentically. Therefore, being empowered with knowledge and information and knowing our rights is one of the most effective tools for resistance.”

Learning about historical struggles, such as the Stonewall Riot and ongoing battles for healthcare and anti-discrimination protections, provides the necessary context for the fight for equality today.

Carol “Mama” Steen, a Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence member who Watermark Out News readers named Tampa Bay’s Favorite Local Ally in this year’s WONDER Awards, believes allyship is an inherent quality. She says being there to let the LGBTQ+ community vent, scream and cry on your shoulder is being an ally.

“You may not be able to fix it, but at least you can be there to listen,” Steen says. “It’s important to know you have someone who will be there for you. You are not alone. Giving of yourself might help someone get through what they have to get through.”

Challenging discrimination is a fundamental responsibility of all allies, she says. Whether in the workplace, social settings, or legislative halls, addressing harmful, transphobic comments, policies and actions is crucial. Silence in the face of injustice allows harmful rhetoric to flourish. The rise of anti-trans legislation in Florida, including restrictions on gender-affirming care and limitations on LGBTQ+-inclusive education, underscores the need for allies to speak out.

“As an ally, you’re putting yourself out there to support these people, and there might be people who don’t believe you should, and you have to fight that battle for them as well,” Steen says. “In the face of adversity, you have to find the strength to say ‘no, I don’t hear what you are saying. These people are fantastic.’

“You have to have open arms for the people you love so you can hug them. You have to have passion, understanding and ears that will listen,” she notes. “You have to be there to fight, whether they’re in the room with you or not. You have to find the strength within you, not just to be a bystander. You have to fight your fear because these are people that you love. You’re going to fight for them, regardless. I’ve been doing this for a long time because I believe in it. People are people and shouldn’t be brought down, no matter what.”

Monet agrees, “Call your representatives. Show up to rallies because we’re now trying to turn something back that could have been more easily prevented than reversed. One of the most simple things you can do is escort transgender people into bathrooms. Don’t let them be alone in sex-segregated spaces where they might be challenged.”

Supporting organizations that defend LGBTQ+ rights is an impactful way to contribute to the cause. Many nonprofits and grassroots groups work tirelessly to provide resources, combat discrimination and push for policy changes.

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani explains that showing up for a vote or new policy matters in a macro view.

“On the micro level, what do you do every day for people who are navigating the repercussions? It’s our job to fight back against disinformation about the people who are at the brunt of it defending their existence,” she notes. “Showing up makes a big difference. Get involved with your local LGBTQ organizations.”

Volunteering, donating time and money to organizations being hit politically, thus financially, and participating in awareness campaigns help sustain these efforts. Attending events like St Pete Pride, Come Out with Pride and other celebrations demonstrates public support and helps build connections with the community.

Molly Robison, board member of St Pete Pride and another of Watermark Out News’ recently recognized allies, is a proud mother to a transgender man. She says, “As a middle-class white woman, there are rooms I’m accepted in, and my perspective and conversation are more easily heard. That’s one of the opportunities for me to stand in front of a group of people who maybe don’t understand the issues right now for the LGBTQIA community and what impact the legislation, the laws, and the rhetoric have on people just going about their daily life.”

Advocacy and voting are potent tools in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights. Staying informed about legislation that affects the community and using your voice at the ballot box can influence change. Supporting pro-equality candidates, contacting elected officials, using apps like 5 Calls, and participating in protests or petitions are all ways to take action.

Brittani Acuff, CEO of Crew Health and another Favorite Local Ally in Central Florida, says “we need to listen to the people affected to understand what they are going through and meet them where they are. We need to be their voice. Being an ally is about standing next to someone and lifting them up.”

When asked about pressing issues faced by the LGBTQ+ community, Acuff says “the transgender community is just being who they are. They’re not hurting anyone. As allies, we must show people how great this community is … and show them that we’re not just there when there’s a camera.”

Creating and being a safe space is essential for fostering an inclusive society. Whether at home, work or in the community, ensuring that transgender individuals feel seen and respected can make a profound difference. This includes using inclusive language, respecting pronouns and actively addressing biases.

“I believe you start everything with a conversation,” says Acuff. “People aren’t going to change their minds unless they’re open to it. That’s the problem. We have a situation where people don’t want to listen, and that’s harmful. It’s our responsibility to show the trans community what great things they have done. They might try to erase you on paper, but you’re a person. As allies, we need to lift up the individuals. There are different levels of allyship. Someone might not feel comfortable standing on the front lines, but they can call and write letters or donate to causes.”

“The transgender community is scared,” adds Robison. “Their way of life and their families are being threatened. There are people out there who don’t understand that because it doesn’t directly affect them.

“It’s vital as an ally to say over and over — to the point where people get tired of you telling them — how important it is to pay attention right now. It’s so easy to tune out, but we really can’t,” she also notes. “Allies need to make sure that our friends who don’t have experiences with transgender and gender-expansive people get them. My son is a remarkable human being, but there’ll be people who say, ‘Trans people are so weird,’ not knowing who I am or who I’m going to stand up for. They can spend half an hour over coffee with my son and leave with an entirely different opinion.”

Listening and speaking out against homophobia and transphobia is a cornerstone of allyship. LGBTQ+ voices must be heard and amplified.

“When your relative … says transphobic things, actually say something. Don’t just sit there quietly. Make yourself a no-transphobia zone, even when trans folks aren’t there,” stresses Monet. “Transphobia has become so socially accepted now out in public through our politicians and media. We need to make it clear in no uncertain terms that it is unacceptable. In 2025, we should not be fighting these fights that were first fought in 1975 and 1985. A lot of gay rights we have now were done on the backs of trans people.”

A key element of allyship is understanding the intersectionality of transgender experiences. Many transgender individuals face overlapping forms of discrimination based on race, socioeconomic status, disability or other characteristics. Addressing these intersecting oppressions is essential for providing comprehensive support.

The Human Rights Campaign highlights that transgender women of color are disproportionately subjected to the highest rates of fatal violence. This epidemic of violence against transgender people underscores society’s devaluation of a community striving to live their lives.

Allyship and defending LGBTQ+, especially transgender rights, is not an isolated act — it is an ongoing commitment to justice, dignity and equality. As policies continue to threaten the security and autonomy of these individuals, allies must rise to meet the challenge.

Steen explains, “We support each other by fighting that battle alongside them. The community doesn’t feel like anyone is listening. They’re being thrown to the wayside. All their pronouns have been taken away. They’re not allowed to be who they are anymore. Little by little, they’re chipping away. They’re taking away everything that was fought so hard for.

“You have to go [to Tallahassee], talk, write, call, protest and march all over again,” she continues. “It’s the only way to do it and hope somebody takes it seriously, somebody listens, and somebody in power wants to help. We can’t have fear and back down. We can’t let these people win.”

Robison says, “It’s horrifically mean for Florida to be doing this. I know several people who have received that letter, which is a gut punch to them and their families. It’s so petty, small-minded and hurtful. It doesn’t solve anything. It doesn’t impact their ability to drive. It is just another hard thing in a list of hard things, and you never know which straw will break the camel’s back. It’s a scary time to be any member of the LGBTQ community, particularly if you’re transgender and gender-expansive. We all have to stand with the community and be visible.”

Criss also has advice for those looking to act. “Remind people who don’t have updated identification documents that legal name changes are still legal and available,” she says. “Anybody can ensure that the correct name is on all of their identification documents. Keep supporting each other. Our community needs to bind together, as it has so many times in the past.”

“We all need to support one another through the next few years while we bring all of these legal challenges to overturn these discriminatory, cruel, ridiculous policies and laws and restore a sense of decency and normalcy,” she adds. “I have no doubt that we will come out the other side of this, and people will have the ability to update their identification documents again, but it’s going to be a struggle.”

Robison says that a viral meme resonated with her recently, one that reads “If you aren’t being hit by the rocks being thrown at the marginalized community — the trans community — you aren’t standing close enough.”

“It’s easy to show support in a Facebook post,” she notes. “It’s another to stand with them in the face of a threat.” Robison and others are calling on our entire community to do so.

As for Southern Legal Counsel, the organization wants transgender Floridians who have received letters from the FLHSMV to contact Chriss at Simone.Chriss@SouthernLegal.org.

They’re asked to advise which DMV or Tax Collector’s office they visited when they changed the gender marker, the date it was amended and what documentation was provided to support the change.

“As the state and federal government continue to target the rights and freedoms of transgender people, SLC will continue to stand up, fight back, and do whatever we can to hold them accountable for their indefensible actions,” they promise.

For more information about Southern Legal Counsel, visit SouthernLegal.org.