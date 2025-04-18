Invisible Histories to establish LGBTQ+ archive in Charlotte

(Photo courtesy the Invisible Histories Project’s Facebook)

Invisible Histories is an archive that locates, collects, preserves, researches and creates educational, community-centered content about the rich and diverse history of LGBTQ+ people, places, and events in the U.S. South.

The organization has recovered over 1,000 pieces of LGBTQ+ history and focuses on four key elements related to advancing LGBTQ+ Southern History. They include community engagement, archiving, preservation, research, and scholarship, education, and professional development and best practices.

They recently announced that they will be establishing a permanent archive in Charlotte, North Carolina, as a response to increasing anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-DEI policies across the nation.

Invisible Histories will also be expanding its archival reach into South Carolina and the entire state of Florida, which will add to its existing work in Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

The ways they use their collection include creating a searchable database on their website for people to search, digitizing materials for use by community and academic researchers, providing opportunities for students to work with LGBTQ+ archives, and completing oral history interviews to add more depth to collections.

The organization is currently finalizing funding, securing a location, and preparing to transfer its collections from Alabama to North Carolina. The new archival space is set to open in 2026. It will serve as the central home for Invisible Histories’ physical and digital archives, ensuring the preservation and protection of LGBTQ+ stories from across the South.

The new location in Charlotte will also function as a publicly accessible research center that will provide scholars, community members, and educators with a dedicated space to engage with LGBTQ+ history. The archive will also serve as a hub for exhibits and educational programming.

“In a time when our histories are at risk of being erased, we are doubling down on our commitment to safeguarding and amplifying the voices of Southern LGBTQ people,” says Co-Executive Director Dr. Maigen Sullivan.

“By establishing a permanent archive in Charlotte, we are creating a lasting space where our communities can see themselves reflected in history. We won’t be silenced. We won’t be erased.”

To support Invisible Histories, visit their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.