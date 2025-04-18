Remi Wolf brings ‘Big Ideas’ tour to Clearwater

Remi Wolf. (Photo courtesy Ruth Eckerd Hall)

Soon after releasing her second studio album “Big Ideas” on July 12 last year, California native Remi Wolf announced a North American tour along with some dates in New Zealand, Australia and Japan.

On May 1, she’ll make her way to the BayCare Sound in Clearwater with the band Dana and Alden as the opening act.

She sold out three nights at NYC’s Kings Theatre and one night at the Greek Theatre in LA.

Remi Wolf’s colorful, eclectic sound has kept her in the upper echelons of the pop world and has allowed her to collect over two billion global streams and appear at popular music festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

She’s opened for artists like Lorde, Paramore and Olivia Rodrigo and has collaborated with artists such as Beck, Dominic Fike, Wallows, Zedd and more.

Her sophomore album has amassed critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Billboard, Vogue, Pitchfork, and more. In the funky and bold thirteen songs, she writes about the impermanent nature of her life on the road over the past several years.

One theme that is recurring in her music is her fluid sexuality. In her debut EP released in 2019, “You’re a Dog!” she refers to both women and men as subjects of desire.

In an interview with Vogue, she shared that she was hesitant to be branded as an LGBTQ+ artist early in her career because she didn’t want to be put into a box or be forced to speak on topics that had to do with more than just her.

“I have no authority on anything really — on gender politics, on queer politics,” she shared in the interview. “I don’t have anything to say other than you do you, and I’m gonna do me.”

Remi Wolf will perform at the BayCare Sound located at 255 Drew St, Clearwater, on May 1. Tickets are priced at $39-124 and can be found on the venue’s website.