PHOTOS: St. Pete watches ‘Drag Race’ finale with Latrice Royale

Latrice Royale (L) and Adriana Sparkle host The Wet Spot’s “Drag Race” finale party April 18. (Photo by Luis Salazar)

ST. PETERSBURG | “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Latrice Royale and Adriana Sparkle hosted The Wet Spot’s final viewing party for season 17 April 18, welcoming fans to cheer on local finalist Jewels Sparkles and her competitors as they vied for the crown.

In addition to Sparkles, this year’s Top 4 consisted of fellow fan favorites Onya Nurve, Lexi Love and Sam Star. Tampa Bay’s hometown queen and Nurve advanced to the Top 2 before RuPaul crowned the latter.

As runner-up, Sparkles received a $25,000 prize. Ahead of the finale, when she secured her spot, the entertainer also won a special invitation to join “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” in Las Vegas.

Royale featured in episode 14 as well, something she discussed with Watermark Out News at the viewing party. When asked what advice she had for Sparkles before the crowning, Royale reiterated what she shared on TV.

“Like I told her in our sit-down talk at the semi-finals: it’s important to have a plan for after ‘Drag Race,’” she said. “‘Drag Race’ is a stepping stone, but if you want longevity in this business, you have to be thinking ahead about your future goals and plan.

“I’m really proud of her, because she’s someone who perseveres,” Royale added. “She keeps fighting and she made it to the top being herself. I am so proud that she’s so young and hungry and talented.”

Watermark Out News was on hand to help celebrate. Read our interview with Sparkles about season 17 here and view our photos below.

Photos and additional reporting by Luis Salazar.