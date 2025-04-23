Shades of Pride to celebrate Black, queer joy with TS Madison and more

(Graphic courtesy St Pete Pride)

ST. PETERSBURG | Shades of Pride will return May 2 from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. at Coastal Creative, the first signature event of St Pete Pride’s 2025 season.

Traditionally held in June, Shades of Pride is “a bold and unapologetic exploration of the multifaceted brilliance of Black queer identity.” Last year’s event welcomed over 400 people.

“St Pete Pride has been intentional about providing programming for all the diverse communities within the LGBTQIA spectrum,” says Darius Lightsey, board secretary and the event’s committee chair. “Shades of Pride is a singular opportunity to honor that history rooted in resilience, creativity and community.”

This year’s “No Shade, All Power” will elevate “the journeys of Black queer individuals — past, present and future.” LGBTQ+ activist and entertainer TS Madison will return as host with fellow advocate Craig “The Writer” Stewart.

Madison, a Florida native, discussed the importance of Shades of Pride with Watermark Out News in 2022.

“There is a lot of racism in Florida. A lot of racism and a lot of homophobia,” she shared. “This is important because we need to walk through those streets, we need to … let them know that we’re Black and proud; we’re Black, gay, trans, queer and everything and damn proud of it, honey.”

Lightsey says organizers are thrilled to continue their work with the entertainer, who recently opened a sanctuary for Black trans women in Atlanta with the Black, LGBTQ+-focused NAESM, Inc. He says she “stands for the rights of all people,” aligning with St Pete Pride’s decades of work in Tampa Bay.

This year’s event will include a cocktail hour, cultural food, a panel examining sexual health and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and a demonstration paying homage to ballroom culture. Attendees will also enjoy performances from St Pete Pride’s Royal Court, celebrity comedian Akeem Woods and have access to a live taping of Madison and Stewart’s “PHAG TAWLK.”

Stewart says he’s excited to bring their talk show to St. Petersburg.

“Now, more than ever, we must stand in our truth considering what’s happening with this administration,” he says of President Donald Trump’s anti-LGBTQ+ actions. “The timing couldn’t be more perfect for us to bring ‘PHAG TAWLK’ to Florida and remind the queer people who live there to resist and never stop pushing back.”

General admission for Shades of Pride is $10 while entry and access to “PHAG TAWLK” is $40. A VIP experience that includes a meet and greet with Madison and Stewart is also available for $80. All three options include access to the evening’s “high-energy party where the beats, vibes and moves will reflect the limitless potential of Black queer joy” and more. Purchase them and read more here.

“Shades of Pride will be a wonderful event open to all segments of the community and our allies,” Lightsey says. “This year’s event will continue to elevate Black and Brown queer culture while providing a medium to educate our community … All our Pride events this year will emphasize how Pride is rooted in love, courage, resilience, resistance and community.”

Read more below:

Shades of Pride will be held May 2 from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. at Coastal Creative, located at 2201 1st Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. Tickets begin at $10. For more information about St Pete Pride, visit StPetePride.org.