‘Drag Race’ star Jiggly Caliente suffers ‘serious health setback’

(Photo via Jiggly Caliente’s Instagram)

Fan favorite “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Bianca Castro, known professionally as Jiggly Caliente, has suffered a “serious health setback” resulting in “the loss of most of her right leg.”

“Due to a severe infection, she was hospitalized and, as a result, has undergone the loss of most of her right leg,” the entertainer’s family shared in a social media post April 24.

Notable works from Caliente include an SNL Skit, FX’s “Pose,” season four of “Drag Race,” season 6 of its spin-off “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” and her seat as a resident judge on all current seasons of the international iteration “Drag Race Philippines.”

“Because of these circumstances, Bianca will not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines, nor will she be participating in any public engagements for the foreseeable future,” her family noted. “Her recovery will be extensive.”

Although her family asks for privacy during Caliente’s recovery, “we invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels,” they shared.

Several prominent “Drag Race” figures, including Bob the Drag Queen, Manila Luzon, Ginger Minj, Morphine Love Dion and Eva Le Queen have shared messages of support.

“Bianca’s family and drag house are deeply grateful for the continued outpouring of support, strength, and prayers,” her family noted. View their full post below: