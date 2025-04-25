Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ to end with film starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke

“Heartstopper.” (Photo via Netflix’s Facebook)

Netflix’s major LGBTQ+ teen romance series “Heartstopper,” based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels of the same name, will conclude with a feature film.

The announcement on Netflix’s Tudum shared that series stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke will return to lead as teen lovebirds, Nick and Charlie.

According to Netflix, the actors will both serve as executive producers alongside Oseman.

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion,” she shared. “I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

The film is said to pick up where Season 3 left off. It “will explore how inevitable milestones affect the maturing characters.”

“With Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them,” the synopsis reads. “Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.”

Filming is said to begin this summer, and will follow the story set by Oseman’s upcoming sixth graphic novel in the series. Read more here and view a teaser below: