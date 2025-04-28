Central Florida drag legend Divine Grace passes away at 50

Divine Grace as Bea Arthur. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

ORLANDO | Chadrick Pace, better known to the community as the sharp witted drag legend Divine Grace, passed away over the weekend.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Chadrick Pace, known to many as the iconic drag performer Divine Grace,” Fruit Wine Productions wrote on Facebook April 27. “A beloved figure in Orlando’s LGBTQ+ community and beyond, Divine Grace was celebrated for her sharp wit, theatrical flair, and unwavering authenticity. Divine Grace’s legacy is one of courage, creativity, and compassion. She will be deeply missed by all who were touched by her presence.”

Pace had worked on several shows with Fruit Wine Productions, most famously “The Golden Gals Live” with fellow drag icons Ginger Minj, Gidget Galore and MrMs Adrien, as well as the late Doug Ba’aser. Pace played the no nonsense Dorothy Zbornak in the popular “Golden Girls” parody play.

Divine Grace with the cast of “The Golden Gals Live” at the WAVE award pick up in 2021. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

“My Dorothy Zbornack, my Herman Munster, my Mister Howell, my writing partner, my sister, my friend,” wrote Minj in a social media post. “You have been a constant in my life from the moment you barged into it twelve years ago. Few people will ever have the impact you’ve been able to make in your all too brief 50 years. The only thing that brings me comfort with the news of your passing is knowing that the legacy and art you’ve created will continue to live on through all of us. I love you so much and, as always, thank YOU for being my friend.”

Pace was also a staple at Orlando’s local LGBTQ+ bar Savoy, where she hosted karaoke weekly. Savoy owner Brandon Bracale-Llewellyn took to social media to share how heartbroken he was at the news.

“His presence brought light, laughter, and love into every room he entered,” he wrote. “Divine’s creativity, kindness, and authenticity left a mark on all of us, and his absence is deeply felt.

“More than a colleague, he was a true friend—a source of inspiration, wisdom, and unwavering support,” Bracale-Llewellyn continued. “His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched, the work he so passionately pursued, and the love he gave so freely.”

Pace was a Watermark Out News contributor for many years, writing a Viewpoint column titled “Sweet Divinity.” Pace used his column to showcase his one-of-a-kind sense of humor and rant about everything from religion and politics to hurricanes and homophobes.

According to one “Sweet Divinity,” Pace stated he was born and raised in North Carolina by “two astonishingly liberal and progressive Baby Boomers.” The drag icon turned 50 years old earlier this year and celebrated by being roasted by his friends at Savoy.

Savoy Orlando will host a celebration of life for Chad Pace, aka The Divine Grace, on April 30 at 7 p.m.