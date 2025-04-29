PHOTOS: Love the Golden Rule holds inaugural Fashion with Passion

ST. PETERSBURG | Love the Golden Rule held its inaugural Fashion with Passion fundraiser April 26 at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, a charity gala benefiting the clinic’s gender-affirming healthcare and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

The evening included a runway event, open bar, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and more. Dr. Bob Wallace, Love the Golden Rule’s founder, told Watermark Out News it was designed to elevate the trans community in particular.

“Most of the models were transgender people … it just means a lot to see these young women get out there and really express themselves,” he shared. “Our whole idea here is diversity and acceptance and understanding that we don’t have to judge anyone … We’re all created equally, and I believe and push that wholeheartedly.”

The gathering featured the work of Urban Native Founder Erik Wise, whose work blends traditional influences and urban aesthetics to ensure “fashion is accessible and empowering for all.”

Wise told Watermark Out News that raising funds for the LGBTQ+ community “means a lot to me” because “this is my community.”

“We have so many that are marginalized and don’t really know where they fit in,” he explained. “And the fashion world, though we’re very much part of it, the runway doesn’t always translate to that, it’s usually behind the scenes. We wanted to give our community the chance to be on the runway, and … give them that opportunity to shine.”

Estelle, one of the evening’s models and clinic’s patients, said participating “meant a lot to me.” She also praised Love the Golden Rule’s “openness and dedication” to serving LGBTQ+ Tampa Bay.

“Love the Golden Rule helped me out at a time where my health care was suspended due to legislation,” she shared. “… They do crucial work. It’s lifesaving work.”

“Fashion with Passion 2025 set the stage for something extraordinary — and we’re only getting started!” Love the Golden Rule shared April 28. “Every ticket, every bid, every moment of support helps us break barriers and build a future where inclusive healthcare is within everyone’s reach… Next year? Even bigger. Even bolder. Even more life-changing.”



Watermark Out News was on hand to celebrate. View our photos below.

Additional reporting and photos by Luis Salazar.