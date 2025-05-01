Mama Bearings: Spare Care

My kids and I recently went bowling, which is something I considered a sport growing up. That said, I am active but not an athlete.

I had such a great time, bowled really well and was not discreet about sharing my joy in scoring higher than my youngest son. It made me realize that the experience was the first time in quite some time that I had felt confident and happy, just living in the moment.

The trip stood out because I felt like myself in a lot of ways. When I am stressed, anxious or experiencing a lower mood, my confidence lowers as well. I see things from a negative perspective, and that can cloud all experiences and interactions. These moments have been especially persistent since the election and throughout 2025 so far. Many days I cannot understand the world we live in.

Like so many of us, I have been angry, fearful, and so very sad at the state of our country and world. Mental health is important. Vital in fact, to all of us. Outside of my own personal lived experiences regarding mental health, I went back to school in my thirties to study community mental health. The subject matter was interesting, relatable, and slightly validating some days. As a person with several diagnosis’, it is important to understand why our brain works a certain way and to feel like we can survive those really bad days.

When I was bowling that day, I felt so happy and confident, and it stood out because it had been a minute. Being in the moment, feeling confident, enjoying time with family and friends without intrusive thoughts was all outside of my 2025 bingo card so far.

That night, once I was home, I was thinking about why this day was so great and felt so good. Our mental health is deeply rooted in our physical and emotional health — and in honoring ourselves as authentic, unique individuals, we all need different things to be healthy within our mental wellbeing.

Self-care is not just something bougie people do, it is something we all need to invest time in to make sure we are healthy in all parts of our lives. When life is hard, and it will be hard for all of us at certain times, we must do things that support our health, and mental health is the missing puzzle piece.

I can’t offer health advice, but what I do have are some personal self-care tips I want to share. I think these can help all of us:

Prioritize rest and drink more water. I said what I said and you know who you are. Allow yourself to feel your emotions, they are valid and important. Then let them go, because something better awaits you. Engage in a new hobby or interest you have not recently made time for, or volunteering or activism. Your passions deserve time and focus. Disengage from social media. Since November 2024 it’s a real vibe. Seek help from your loved ones when you need support. The right ones are so happy to be there for you.

A dear friend recently discovered transcendental meditation and another one of my besties is deeply committed to her gym workout schedule. These two things are different, but they bring peace, serotonin and self-care to both my friends.

Like so many of us who have been engaged with therapy, I have constantly sought peace within my own thoughts. I cannot stop bad things from happening, nor can I control how others perceive me, and I have spent years working on this in my personal wellness journey. The world does not stop for us to get comfortable, get ready or to get it together. Self-care is what we each need to show up for ourselves and therefore show up for others.

And in getting it together, especially during these “unprecedented times” while we all have so many additional bad feelings, we have each other. Many of us are struggling right now with strong feelings and our tribes are more important than ever. Not all of us can access therapy, or have supportive families, but we can provide that care for ourselves in simple ways.

Taking a walk outside or just enjoying my coffee on my porch, away from my phone or computer, are some smaller things I have used to just give myself a break. On harder days, the need to just talk to a good friend, or journal can also help. Doing what feels best for you is most important.

Everyone deserves days in which they feel confident, happy and present. We spend so much time pouring ourselves into other people, places and things like our jobs and our loved ones; there is always time to make that happen for ourselves.

Small things become big things, and I am also referring to letting our problems and struggles be internalized without reaching out for help or support. You are not alone right now, and the community you belong to is here for you. I personally love you, even though I might kick your ass in bowling.

Check back with Mama Bearings soon for more mental health resources, stories and support.

Sylvie Trevena has a background in nonprofit business administration and community mental health. She is passionate about inclusivity, diversity, mental health and acts of service. Outside of “mom,” she is most proud of being called a writer.

Mental Health Resources:

988 Lifeline (Call, text, or chat for help)

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline notes it “understands that life’s challenges can sometimes be difficult. Whether you’re facing mental health struggles, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns, or just need someone to talk to, our caring counselors are here for you. You are not alone.”

National Help Line

Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential and 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information services.

FindTreatment.gov

Confidential and anonymous resource for persons seeking treatment for mental and substance use disorders in the United States and its territories

NAMI Support Groups

NAMI Connection groups offer adults who have experienced symptoms of a mental health condition. Their Family Support groups are for family members of individuals with mental health disorders.

LGBT National Hotline

This confidential space can be reached during specific times at 1-888-843-4564. Callers of “of any age can speak about sexual orientation or gender identity/expression issues” and more.

PFLAG is “the nation’s largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them.” Find your local chapter here.