Orlando Fringe lets the ‘Fringe Flag Fly’ for 34th festival

May is approaching, which means the annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival is back with over 120 shows across stages in and around Loch Haven Park.

As the longest-running Fringe Festival in the country, you can expect 14 days of 100% unjuried, uncensored and entirely accessible content from a festival that chooses its shows via a lottery system. That’s right — even the festival organizers don’t know what they’re in for.

The best part? All ticket sales are given back to the artists.

“There is an extra special feeling in the air awaiting the upcoming festival, and we cannot wait to present this year’s amazing, memorable, wildly creative show lineup that one can only experience at Fringe!” said Orlando Fringe’s leadership team Melissa Fritzinger, Genevieve Bernard and Tempestt Halstead in a press release. “Whether you’re a Fringe veteran or a newbie, it’s so easy and fun to Fringe. Just grab a button, choose your own Fringe adventure and enjoy two weeks of nonstop entertainment.”

The 34th Orlando Fringe Festival, titled “Let Your Fringe Flag Fly,” will run from May 13-26, bringing with it 30 LGBTQ+-themed shows ranging from a “Great Gatsby” musical adaptation to “Pup Play: A Queer Psuedo-lecture.” The festival prides itself on being entirely inclusive and immersing its attendees in a culturally diverse art experience, inviting artists from all over the world into Central Florida’s creative space.

Following the 7 p.m. Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Orlando Family Stage May 13, the festival will feature over 1,000 ticketed performances of comedy, musicals, theatre, dance, spoken word and more, ranging from free to $15. Directly after the ceremony, the National and International Artists’ Teaser Show will kick off the season, where guests will be shown one-minute teaser performances for shows representing 13 states and five countries.

In addition to site-specific stages chosen by performers, venues include the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Orlando Family Stage, the Renaissance Theatre Company, The Starlite Room @ Savoy and Ten10 Brewing Co. The party continues at The Outdoor Stage, where attendees will see the return of the Soapbox, upgraded beverage offerings and food vendors.

Entertainment at Kids Fringe, Visual Fringe and the Outdoor Stage is free. This year, the Outdoor Stage will host top-act music and entertainment like the All Styles Dance Competition with Break Foots, A Better Life Pet Rescue adoption event, the Orlando Independent Filmmakers Screening and Bingo hosted by Fringe artists. Visual Fringe will have art displays for purchase spread out across festival grounds to gaze upon and the Orlando Garden Club will host Kids Fringe on May 17, 18, 24 and 25.

To Fringe, you must first purchase a button. The button grants the wearer access to all shows taking place during the festival. Once a button is secured, patrons can buy tickets for specific shows at the Fringe box office or online.

Below you will find Orlando Fringe’s LGBTQ+ offerings. For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets, go to OrlandoFringe.org and read the 2025 Orlando Fringe Festival Program here.

“Fringe After Dark: Wayward Queers Houseparty”

Orlando Fringe (Orlando)

Venue: Peach

90 Minutes | 18 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 16, 11:59 p.m.

Anything can happen after midnight… and at this house party full of Drag, Debauchery & Dirty Tricks, it probably will.

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, mature themes and sexual content.

“Fringe After Dark: Renaissance Theatre’s Musical Mondays!”

Renaissance Theatre Company (Orlando)

Venue: Renaissance Theatre Company

330 Minutes | 18 & Up | $10

Showtimes: May 19, 8 p.m.

Musical Mondays at The Ren are like regular Mondays, except get this, they’re musical, babe. Hosted by Orlando wannabe celebrity Blake Aburn.

This show contains adult language.

“Fringe After Dark: Renaissance Theatre’s ‘Boots’”

Renaissance Theatre Company (Orlando)

Venue: Renaissance Theatre Company

150 Minutes | 18 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 24, 11:30 p.m.

“Boots” is Orlando’s only queer country nightclub featuring your favorite local drag queens, singers, dancers and specialty acts on a 360-degree stage.

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, nudity and strobe light.

“A Canadian Explains Eurovision To Americans”

Can’t Stand Sitting Productions (Toronto)

Venue: Starlite Room @ Savoy

55 Minutes | 13 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 15, 8:30 p.m.; May 17, 3 p.m.; May 18, 12 p.m.; May 19, 8:30 p.m.; May 21, 8:30 p.m.; May 24, 3 p.m.; May 25, 7:30 p.m.

Join Eurovision superfan Matti McLean on this adventure of music as he introduces Americans to the world’s biggest song contest as only he can.

This show contains adult language.

“A Harlivy Honeymoon Whodunnit?!”

The Bombshells Cosplay (Orlando)

Venue: Green

60 Minutes | 18 & Up | $15, ($6 on May 20)

Showtimes: May 14, 9:05 p.m.; May 17, 10:55 p.m.; May 18, 4:25 p.m.; May 20, 6 p.m.; May 23, 5:40 p.m.; May 24, 9:20 p.m.

Harlivy is back for another murder mystery adventure! Every show has a unique cast of suspects so YOU can help catch the culprit again and again.

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, death and sexual content.

“According to the Fox”

Alana Sasdelli Productions (Brandon, FL)

Venue: Scarlet

45 Minutes | 18 & Up | $12 ($6 on May 15)

Showtimes: May 15, 9:10 p.m.; May 17, 9:20 p.m.; May 18, 3:15 p.m.; May 19, 7:35 p.m.; May 21, 8:45 p.m.; May 24, 7:25 p.m.; May 25, 4:35 p.m.

A fox leading a cult! What could go wrong? This sketch comedy show tells you exactly what happens when you let an alpha male go unchecked.

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, mature themes, sexual content and sexual assault content.

“Beth & Josie EXPOSED (F*%K De$antis)”

Beth Marshall Presents (Idaho Springs, CO)

Venue: Pink

60 Minutes | 18 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 16, 6:15 p.m.; May 17, 1:35 p.m.; May 18, 10:20 p.m.; May 19, 9:15 p.m.; May 22, 7:05 p.m.; May 23, 9:55 p.m.; May 25, 6:05 p.m.

“Colorado’s Most F*cked Up Storytelling Group,” hosted by JUICE The Trauma Clown, features new and true stories told nightly by seven Fringe Luminaries and YOU!

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, mature themes, sexual content, violence and other.

“Box [M]”

Bow & Arrow Circus (San Francisco, CA)

Venue: Brown

60 Minutes | 13 & Up | $15 ($6 on May 14)

Showtimes: May 14, 5:55 p.m.; May 15, 9:05 p.m.; May 16, 9:55 p.m.; May 17, 1:30 p.m.

The story of a father’s relationship with his trans son is told through dance, circus and acro-pole.

This show contains mature themes.

“Breakneck Twelfth Night”

Timothy Mooney Repertory Theatre (Imlay City, MI)

Venue: Starlite Room @ Savoy

60 Minutes | 13 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 15, 5:30 p.m.; May 17, 7:30 p.m.; May 19, 7 p.m.; May 20, 5:30 p.m.; May 22, 5:30 p.m.; May 24, 1:30 p.m.; May 25, 4:30 p.m.

The Elizabethan Mardi Gras! A dizzying one-man gender-bending comedy with men playing women and “a good many more dirty jokes than usually allowed.”

This show contains adult language and mature themes.

“Cinco: The Musical”

Cheesy Pizza Productions, LLC (Orlando)

Venue: Renaissance Theatre Company

60 Minutes | 13 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 16, 8:30 p.m.; May 17, 4:30 p.m.; May 18, 3 p.m.; May 21, 9:30 p.m.; May 22, 8 p.m.; May 24, 8:30 p.m.; May 25, 1:30 p.m.

“Cinco” is an original, live-band musical about the struggle to overcome the anxieties of 2025. Will our hero leave his room or succumb to his fears?

This show contains adult language, death, mature themes, strobe light and violence.

“Escape from Planet Earth”

Let’s Get Weird Productions (Orlando)

Venue: Brown

60 Minutes | 13 & Up | $15 ($6 on May 20)

Showtimes: May 17, 4:30 p.m.; May 18, 6:20 p.m.; May 19, 8:45 p.m.; May 20, 6:15 p.m.; May 22, 7:50 p.m.; May 24, 7:40 p.m.; May 25, 12 p.m.

“Escape from Planet Earth” with us in this sketch comedy dissection inspecting what is so very wrong with the planet we all call home.

This show contains adult language, mature themes and sexual content.

“Everfolk – A New Musical”

Orlando Artist Guild (Orlando)

Venue: Orange

60 Minutes | 13 & Up | $15 ($6 on May 14)

Showtimes: May 14, 6:!5 p.m.; May 17, 10:10 p.m.; May 18, 5:15 p.m.; May 19, 9:05 p.m.; May 21, 8:10 p.m.; May 24, 1:40 p.m.; May 25, 8 p.m.

Remember that time a theme park tried to sue Taylor Swift?

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, mature themes, sexual content, suicidal ideations and violence.

“Holly M. Brinkman Presents: Improv Erotica”

Holly M. Brinkman (Victoria, BC, Canada)

Venue: Silver

60 Minutes | 18 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 15, 10:10 p.m.; May 17, 9:30 p.m.; May 18, 12:40 p.m.; May 20, 7:10 p.m.; May 22, 10:30 p.m.; May 23, 6:30 p.m.; May 24, 8:25 p.m.

Holly M. Brinkman is back with a new improvised show. “Whose Line” meets “50 Shades of Grey”!

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, mature themes, nudity and sexual content.

“HOME[sic]”

Push Physical Theatre (Rochester, NY)

Venue: Peach

60 Minutes | All Ages | $15 ($6 on May 15)

Showtimes: May 15, 9:40 p.m.; May 16, 6:15 p.m.; May 17, 3:05 p.m.; May 19, 7:05 p.m.; May 23, 8 p.m.; May 24, 8:35 p.m.; May 25, 1:50 p.m.

Breathtaking, acrobatic, hilariously relatable. Award-winning PUSH explores the shifting nature of home in this visually stunning, heartwarming show!

“Lenox Ave”

Donald Rupe (Orlando)

Venue: Renaissance Theatre Company

60 Minutes | 18 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 14, 7:30 p.m.; May 15, 8 p.m.; May 18, 7:30 p.m.; May 20, 8 p.m.; May 21, 6:30 p.m.; May 24, 4 p.m.; May 25, 9 p.m.

Join us at the hottest, most lively nightclub in 1920s Manhattan — Lenox Ave!

This show contains audience interaction and mature themes.

“Mr. Sparkle’s Gayborhood”

Sak Comedy Lab & P. Sparkle (Orlando)

Venue: Renaissance Theatre Company

60 Minutes | 18 & Up | $12 ($6 on May 18)

Showtimes: May 15, 9:30 p.m.; May 17, 10:30 p.m.; May 18, 1:30 p.m.; May 20, 9:30 p.m.; May 23, 11 p.m.; May 24, 10 p.m.; May 25, 7:30 p.m.

P. Sparkle, Orlando’s most flamboyant host, teams up with the legendary SAK Comedy Lab for a brand new yassified take on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, mature themes and sexual content.

“Poems For God”

Victoria Watson Sepejak (Toronto)

Venue: Blue

60 Minutes | 18 & Up | $15 ($6 on May 18)

Showtimes: May 15, 10:20 p.m.; May 17, 9 p.m.; May 18, 10:40 p.m.; May 21, 7 p.m.; May 22, 6:25 p.m.; May 23, 8:20 p.m.; May 24, 12 p.m.

An award-winning clown solo show where ALL WOMAN WILL BE SAVED in 60 minutes!

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, bodily fluids, mature themes, sexual content and other.

“Pup Play: A Queer Psuedo-lecture (of sorts)”

Pants Off (Colchester, UK)

Venue: Green

60 Minutes | 18 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 17, 1:20 p.m.; May 18, 6:35 p.m.; May 21, 9:25 p.m.; May 24, 10:55 p.m.

Professor Handler David teaches audiences how to put their bitch-boy into a submissive puppy headspace in this award-winning and edgy comedy (of sorts).

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, bodily fluids, death, mature themes, nudity, sexual content, sexual assault content, strobe light, suicidal ideations, violence and other.

“Shedding Skin”

Creative Moves (Pocatello, ID)

Venue: Blue

45 Minutes | 18 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 15, 6:15 p.m.; May 17, 7:45 p.m.; May 18, 1:20 p.m.; May 19, 5:55 p.m.; May 22, 9:25 p.m.; May 23, 5:35 p.m.

A dancing exploration of transformation, a moving meditation on change.

This show contains mature themes and nudity.

“The Faith & Finn Variety Musical Extravaganza Show”

Renaissance Theatre Company (Orlando)

Venue: Renaissance Theatre Company

60 Minutes | 18 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 16, 7 p.m.; May 17, 6 p.m.; May 18, 6 p.m.; May 22, 6:30 p.m.; May 23, 9:30 p.m.; May 24, 5:30 p.m.; May 25, 6 p.m.

Hallelujah, praise be and sweet tea! A new musical starring Finn and Faith, the richest people this side of lake Tohopakaliga.

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, mature themes, sexual content and strobe light.

“The Great Gatsby – A Musical Adaptation”

M&M Studios (Celebration, FL)

Venue: Orange

75 minutes | 13 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 14, 9:35 p.m.; May 16, 10:05 p.m.; May 17, 4:05 p.m. May 19, 5:30 p.m.; May 20, 7:30 p.m.; May 24, 7:30 p.m.; May 25, 12:30 p.m.

A musical adaptation of the acclaimed novel that addresses the LGBTQ+, classism and racist themes from the original book.

This show contains adult language, death, mature themes, sexual content, sexual assault content, strobe light, suicidal ideations, violence.

“The Heterosexuals”

Redheaded Stepchild Productions (Toronto)

Venue: Scarlet

60 minutes | 13 & Up | $15 ($6 on May 18)

Showtimes: May 16, 7:50 p.m.; May 18, 10:45 p.m.; May 21, 5:45 p.m. May 24, 1:15 p.m.; May 25, 1:35 p.m.

A deep dive into the shocking world of Heterosexuality! Johnnie is here to spill the T on what The Queers really think about The Straights.

This show contains adult language, mature themes, sexual content.

“The Last Bear”

Gian Arellano (Orlando)

Venue: Renaissance Theatre Company

60 minutes | 18 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 15, 6:30 p.m.; May 17, 3:00 p.m.; May 17, 7:30 p.m. May 18, 9:00 p.m.; May 23, 8:00 p.m.; May 24, 2:30 p.m.; May 25, 3:00 p.m.

Average lesbians Paige and Val must survive psychotic competitors, an evil news anchor and rising fascism in a twisted hunt for the last polar bear.

This show contains adult language, animal harm, death, mature themes, sexual content, violence.

“The Real Black Swann: Confessions of America’s First Black Drag Queen”

Kurkendaal Barrett Presentations (Los Angeles)

Venue: Blue

60 minutes | 13 & Up | $15 ($6 on May 14)

Showtimes: May 14, 6:30 p.m.; May 17, 10:30 p.m.; May 18, 4:05 p.m.; May 21, 9:50 p.m.; May 23, 6:50 p.m.; May 24, 4:20 p.m.; May 25, 8:05 p.m.

This is the true story of William Dorsey Swann, a former slave who became the queen of drag in the late 1800s. He was also the first queer activist.

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, violence.

“The Rocky Horror Improv Show”

The Rich Weirdoes (Forest City, FL)

Venue: Peach

60 minutes | 18 & Up | $12 ($6 on May 20)

Showtimes: May 15, 6:20 p.m.; May 17, 1:25 p.m.; May 18, 9:20 p.m.; May 20, 5:35 p.m.; May 22, 9:30 p.m.; May 23, 9:40 p.m.; May 25, 5:10 p.m.

We would like, if we may, to take you on seven strange journeys.

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, mature themes, sexual content.

“The Swamp is on Fire: Stories & Songs by Tod Kimbro”

Tod Kimbro (Seattle)

Venue: Starlite Room @ Savoy

60 minutes | 18 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 16, 5:30 p.m.; May 17, 6:00 p.m.; May 18, 1:30 p.m.; May 20, 7:00 p.m.; May 21, 10:00 p.m.; May 23, 7:00 p.m.; May 24, 12:00 p.m.

Tod Kimbro’s bitingly funny one-man musical examines growing up queer in rural Florida.

This show contains adult language, mature themes.

“The Vexed and the Vigorous: Verona Shift”

Dead Unicorn Ink (Ottawa, ON)

Venue: Orange

60 minutes | 13 & Up | $15 ($6 on May 20)

Showtimes: May 15, 8:20 p.m.; May 16, 6:45 p.m.; May 18, 1:55 p.m.; May 20, 5:50 p.m.; May 22, 10:20 p.m.; May 24, 12:00 p.m.; May 25, 6:20 p.m.

“Romeo & Juliet” x “The Fast and The Furious” in this action packed, adrenaline rush adaptation.

This show contains adult language, death, strobe light, violence.

“Witch with Her Skirt on Fire”

Megan Markham (Bellingham, WA)

Venue: Blue

60 minutes | 13 & Up | $13 ($6 on May 14)

Showtimes: May 14, 8:00 p.m.; May 17, 4:20 p.m.; May 18, 6:10 p.m.; May 24, 6:25 p.m.; May 25, 1:40 p.m.

A one-woman storytelling show following the Pagan maiden, mother and crone while exploring heartbreak, growth and magic.

This show contains death.

“Your Camp, Mein Kamp: The Musical Political Satire”

Boiled Horse Productions (Tampa)

Venue: Pink

60 minutes | 18 & Up | $15

Showtimes: May 15, 7:55 p.m.; May 17, 8:30 p.m.; May 18, 12:15 p.m.; May 20, 5:55 p.m.; May 21, 9:35 p.m.; May 24, 12:25 p.m.; May 25, 9:15 p.m.

Detention camp memories! Friendships, sing-alongs, crafts and dystopian MAGA re-education. Every “Enemy of the State” is just one more happy camper.

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, death, mature themes, sexual content, sexual assault content, suicidal ideations, violence, other.