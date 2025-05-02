Florida LGBTQ+ Democrats call on party to drop Hard Rock for Leadership Blue

(Graphic via the Florida Democratic Party’s website)

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and its Tampa Bay chapters are calling on the Florida Democratic Party to cancel Leadership Blue 2025, set for June 20-22 at the Hard Rock Hollywood, or to find a new venue for the fundraiser.

Leadership Blue is open to registered Democrats and is designed to bring together those interested in furthering their presence in the party and state government. FDP hosts panels, training sessions and a gala over the course of a weekend.

“Welcome to our 2025 Leadership Blue Weekend!” a quote from FDP Chair Nikki Fried reads on the event’s website. “We have been hard at work creating an unforgettable weekend of opportunities, trainings, and events — and we are so excited to have you join us in sunny Hollywood, Florida!”

The Hard Rock Casino is owned by the Seminole Tribe. In 2022, they contributed $3 million to the Republican Governors Association and another $1 million directly to Ron DeSantis, who has championed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout his time as governor.

The Stonewall Democrats of Pinellas County, a chapter of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, released a statement criticizing FDP’s choice of venue April 24. They called Hard Rock “an institution whose parent entities have funneled millions of dollars into anti-democratic causes and right-wing political efforts that stand in direct opposition to the values our party claims to champion.”

“In a time when reproductive rights, voting access, LGBTQ+ protections, and the future of democracy itself are under constant attack in Florida, it is unconscionable for our state’s Democratic leadership to reward and legitimize a corporation actively funding the forces working to dismantle those very rights,” they shared. “This is not just a tone-deaf choice — it’s a betrayal of the people we are supposed to be fighting for.

“The Democratic Party may argue that the choice of location was strictly due to logistical considerations, however, we cannot build a credible, people-powered movement by compromising our principles for the sake of convenience or corporate comfort,” they continued. “…We call on the Florida Democratic Party to cancel its partnership with the Seminole Hard Rock and commit to venues and vendors who reflect our ideals—not bankroll their destruction.”

The Hillsborough County LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus subsequently addressed the matter April 25. The chapter, which is based near Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, noted “we are no strangers to the Hard Rock Casino and its associated properties … [which is] why it is deeply troubling that the Florida Democratic Party has chosen to host this year’s Leadership Blue conference at the Hard Rock’s Hollywood location.”

They noted Hard Rock’s official absence during Tampa Pride 2025, arguing it sent “a loud and clear message: they are comfortable profiting from our community, but unwilling to invest in it.” They also called holding Leadership Blue at Hard Rock Hollywood offensive and “deeply hypocritical.”

“The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus is one of the largest and most active groups supporting Democratic candidates in Florida,” the chapter noted. “We bring passion, resources, volunteer power and a powerful voice to this party. Today, we use that voice to call on the Florida Democratic Party to cancel its planned summer conference at the Hard Rock Casino.”

Watermark Out News reached out to the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus for comment. President Kristen Browde provided an email sent to FDP Chair Fried dated April 11.

“As the President of the LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus I’m writing to express my deep concern at the siting of the Leadership Blue conference at the Hard Rock, owned by Seminole Tribe,” it reads. “…This Caucus will not patronize an institution that funds anti-LGBTQ+ hate, nor should the Florida Democratic Party.

“I am, therefore, calling on the FDP to cancel Leadership Blue at the Seminole — if it’s possible to move it elsewhere, fine, if not just cancel it and be noisy about the reason why,” she continued. “Later we can discuss how and why the FDP thought it was appropriate to put the event at the Hard Rock.”

Watermark Out News has reached out to FDP leadership as well as both Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Hollywood for additional comment. We will update this story should it be received.

Learn more about the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus and its local chapters at LGBTQDems.org. For more information about Leadership Blue, visit LeadershipBlue.com.