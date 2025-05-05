Australian prime minister re-elected

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Screen capture via ABC News Australia/YouTube)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on May 3 won re-election.

Albanese’s Labor Party defeated the Liberal Party that Peter Dutton led.

Dutton, who lost his seat in parliament, quickly conceded to Albanese, who is the first Australian prime minister to win re-election in 21 years. Foreign Minister Penny Wong, a lesbian who represents South Australia in the Australian Senate, introduced Albanese at his victory party.

“Today the Australian people have voted for Australian values; for fairness, aspiration, and opportunity for all, for the strength to show courage in adversity, and kindness to those in need,” said Albanese. “Australians have voted for a future that holds true to these values.”

(9News Australia)

Albanese has been prime minister since 2022. In 2023 he became the first Australian prime minister to march in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade.

Voters re-elected Albanese less than a week after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal Party won the country’s federal election. The Trump-Vance administration’s global tariffs are among the issues that factored into both country’s votes.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on his victory in Australia’s federal election,” said Secretary of State Marco Rubio on X. “Australia is a valued U.S. friend and a close partner.”

“We look forward to continuing to promote freedom and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world,” he added.