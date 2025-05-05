The Harvest Sarasota details Diverse Fest 2025

The Harvest Band Posing at Diverse Fest 2024. (Photo courtesy The Harvest Sarasota)

SARASOTA | The Harvest Sarasota will host the third annual Diverse Fest June 14 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Harvest/Harvest House campus, a free, all-ages event with live performances, local nonprofits and more.

The event was “born out of a desire to unite communities during a time when social and political division was becoming more prevalent,” the organization stated in a press release.

“The event was created in order to bring people together in the spirit of diversity and inclusivity; the goal was to remind the wider community that it is our differences that make Sarasota beautiful,” organizers noted. Featured performers include the Harvest Band, Dingbat Theatre, Azara Ballet, and all-female pop/country band Merge Eleven.

Notable vendors include Embracing Our Differences, Senior Friendship Centers, Project Pride, Free Mom Hugs, Dingbat Theatre and more.

Attendees can anticipate food from Scurry’s Down Home Cooking, Leo’s Clean Kitchen and UaStar Island Juice & Peanuts.

“We believe that this event is more important now than ever, and we’re thrilled to be bringing it to the community at a time when we feel it’s truly needed,” said The Harvest President and CEO Dan Minor, who also plays guitar for the Harvest Band.

“This year, we’re going all out, with additional vendors and a bigger, better experience than ever before,” he continued. “We encourage the community to get ready for an unforgettable event that promises to showcase the power of inclusion and love, and exceed all expectations!”

Organizers note that previous years have seen thousands of attendees throughout the duration of the event.

Diverse Fest will be held at the Harvest/Harvest House campus. Read more below:

The third annual Diverse Fest will be held June 14 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Harvest House campus, located at 3650 17th St. in Sarasota. Additional information regarding vendors, directions and more can be found at DiverseFest.com.