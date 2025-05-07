Tampa Bay’s ‘The Big Gay Radio Show’ moving to daytime on WMNF

TAMPA BAY | “The Big Gay Radio Show,” which currently broadcasts Thursdays from midnight-3 a.m. on WMNF 88.5, has announced it will move to Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon beginning June 17.

The only LGBTQ+-focused radio show in the region, “The Big Gay Radio Show” launched in 2021 to provide three hours of talk, music and more. It’s grown into a fan favorite for WMNF, which has broadcast volunteer and listener-supported content for decades.

The show brings fans “the latest and greatest music from LGBTQIA+ artists and allies and insightful news tailored for the LGBTQIA+ community,” its website notes. Those efforts are led by Bryan Hinkson, Esme Russell and Chris Gorman.

The co-hosts “have dedicated ourselves to ensuring that all individuals have the ability to tell their story, regardless of gender identity/sexual orientation,” they announced May 1. “We are extremely honored to be trusted with our new time, and hope to make the community proud!”

In addition to the new timeslot, fans will be able to listen to a one hour, uncensored after show on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The show’s partnerships with David Borman of Tampa Bay Gay and Claire Elisan from Project No Labels will also continue. The former hosts a community calendar segment while the latter discusses news.

Read “The Big Gay Radio Show’s” full announcement below:

WMNF tells Watermark Out News the station is thrilled about the move.

“This daytime slot will give Chris, Bryan, Esme and the rest of the team an opportunity to reach a larger audience than their overnight show currently does,” Director of News and Public Affairs Seán Kinane says. “We’re excited to elevate LGBTQIA+ voices and bring important topics to listeners.”

Kinane adds that they are “also working on ways to enhance the show’s online presence on WMNF.org, as a podcast, and on our HD-3 channel, The Source.” The show’s co-hosts are also looking forward to the big change.

“I’m genuinely excited about the new day and time for ‘The Big Gay Radio Show!'” Hinkson explains. “This change gives us the chance to reach more listeners, while continuing to uplift and amplify LGBTQ voices — something that’s more important now than ever.”

“Being moved to a prime-time slot means our voices can reach people who might never walk into a gay bar or attend a drag show,” Russell adds. “I pray that we’ll touch hearts and open minds.”

“I’m incredibly grateful to WMNF Community Radio for helping us grow and giving our community a space to share their stories and perspectives,” Gorman notes. “It truly takes a village to make this show happen.”

Gorman also thanked Elisan, Borman, voiceover artist Sean Kelly, former host Joanna Grosso “and everyone who has supported us along the way” for making the show’s next venture possible.

“The Big Gay Radio Show” currently airs Thursdays from midnight-3 a.m. on WMNF and is also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. It moves to Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon starting June 17. For more information, visit “The Big Gay Radio Show” website.