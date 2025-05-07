WorldPride permits for National Mall have yet to be approved

The Equality March for Unity & Pride in 2009. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Less than two weeks before the first events of WorldPride 2025 in D.C. are scheduled to begin on May 17, the U.S. National Park Service has yet to officially approve the permits needed for what organizers say will be a small number of WorldPride events scheduled to take place on the National Mall and other federal park grounds.

In response to a request by the Washington Blade for information on the status of the permit applications, National Park Service Spokesperson Brian Hall said in a May 2 email only that at least one of the permits “is still being worked on and not final.”

Hall sent the Blade a chart showing what appeared to be five WorldPride events under consideration for a permit, with four of them set to take place on federal park grounds at or near the Lincoln Memorial.

Ashley Smith, president of Capital Pride Alliance, the nonprofit D.C. LGBTQ organization playing the lead role in organizing WorldPride 2025, said most of the several dozen WorldPride events expected to take place between May 17 and June 8 would be held at locations other than the National Mall and other federal spaces.

“There is really only a small number that we’re doing this with the National Park Service, because we’re not on a lot of federal land for everything,” he told the Blade. “But we have been in communication with them, and our team is consistently communicating with them,” Smith said.

Smith added, “We feel strongly that we will be able to move forward. I don’t believe there are major concerns with us not being able to move forward. We’re making sure we’re providing all the proper information we need to be successful.”

Some LGBTQ activists have expressed concern that the Trump administration, which has put in place policies hostile to the LGBTQ community, especially the trans community, might attempt to block the permits. But another National Park Service spokesperson said in a statement that the permit approval process does not take into consideration the political message of those applying for permits.

“Applications are approved provided no applications were previously submitted for the same dates and locations, and the organizers are able to ensure the preservation of park resources and the safety of all participants, park visitors, and community members,” according to NPS spokesperson Michael Litterst.

“It is a deliberate process that does not consider the content of the message presented,” Litterst added in a statement to the Blade last November after Trump’s election as president.

Sahand Miraminy, the Capital Pride Alliance director of operations, told the Blade in a statement that it is “customary” for the National Park Service to hold off on issuing a permit until about one week before an event is scheduled to begin.

“Oftentimes, this is also tied to the agency’s cost estimates for cleanup, turf restoration, and law enforcement reimbursements,” Miraminy said. “Typically, the National Park Service also has a policy of not sharing detailed event plans for applicants, and we certainly appreciate keeping our detailed event information secure, as it often pertains to the health and safety of our participants,” he said.

“We don’t believe it’s necessary to share with the broad public the exact permits we hold for our events as some reservations are tied to infrastructure and security measures,” Miraminy said, adding that the Capital Pride website is a “great resource” finding the numerous WorldPride events.

The website shows at least one leading event will take place on the National Mall: A June 8 International Rally and March for Freedom will begin on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and travel from there to near the U.S. Capitol Building, the website states. It says participants in the march will then join the WorldPride Festival and Concert on Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W. near the Capitol scheduled to take place June 7-8.

Vincent Slatt, an official with D.C.’s Rainbow History Project, is among the lead organizers of that organization’s WorldPride exhibition called “Pickets, Protests and Parades: The History of Gay Pride in Washington, D.C.” The exhibition, scheduled for May 17 through July 7, will be held in Freedom Plaza, the federal parklands site on Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., between 13th and 14th streets.

Slatt points out that Rainbow History Project has applied for its own National Park Service permit for the exhibition and, like Capital Pride Alliance, is still waiting for the permit’s approval.

“I can share great news,” Slatt said in a May 4 message to the Blade, “Rainbow History Project had our latest meeting with NPS this morning and she stated that we are on track to receive our permit. There are no problems expected.”

Slatt added, “As of this morning, our permit is only pending the finalized copy of our insurance and safety plan. These are things my board will vote to approve at our May meeting. Everything looks GREAT for RHP and our activity.”

