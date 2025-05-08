Editor’s Desk: The most magical trips on Earth

My family didn’t have much money while I was growing up, but my parents made sure I had everything I needed. They also did their best to get me whatever I wanted.

Usually those wants came at the expense of their own. It’s something I was aware of at the time, at least as much as a spoiled kid could be, but that I’ve certainly come to appreciate more as an adult. Money can buy a lot of things, but it can’t buy love like that.

They made sure I had new comic books each week, turning me into the fervent reader I am today, and kept me dialing into America Online every month. Both were instrumental in preparing me to become a journalist, something I’m thankful for every day.

My parents also used every penny of whatever inheritance we got when my beloved grandmother died to take me to Disney World for the first time. We drove from Ohio to Orlando the next year, which took a pre-electronic-device eternity for a preteen. Thankfully I was well stocked on those comics.

Our trip happened to coincide with the Magic Kingdom’s 25th anniversary, when Cinderella’s Castle was transformed into a giant birthday cake. It was gaudy, bubblegum pink and absurdly ‘90s, but I loved everything about it.

It was the first time, for me, that the park went from a distant dream to the most magical place on Earth. I’ll always be grateful to my mom and stepdad for making it happen, and I’ll always cherish the memories we made on that trip.

I wouldn’t see the castle in its full glory for almost another decade, when I was nearly finished with high school. My best friend’s family sent us and another dear friend to Orlando as her graduation gift, which felt like mine. Talk about Disney magic.

The entire experience was unforgettable and marked my first time flying, making it obvious that the Wright brothers — my fellow Ohioans — knew we needed a faster way to get to Florida. I prematurely vowed to never make the drive again, just five or so years before I’d come to call the Sunshine State my home. I’ve been driving back and forth to Ohio for almost two decades now.

I eventually became a Disney passholder, which the pandemic brought to a screeching halt, but I’ve been back to the parks in rapid succession lately. A group of my friends and I were privileged enough to purchase four-day Florida resident tickets last month.

It’s been incredible to experience some of the newer attractions together, especially the Tron Lightcycle Run, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance — my new favorite Disney experience of all time — and since I’m still a comic nerd, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. As a wise tree once said, “I am Groot.”

The classics still warm my heart as well. Mickey’s PhilharMagic is my forever favorite, especially with its “Coco” update, and I’m proud to be a foolish mortal for the Haunted Mansion. The castle also never ceases to amaze me — staring up at that fairytale fixture turns me right back into that 12-year-old kid, although these days I’m happy it’s not a birthday cake.

I’ve been thinking about all of my trips to the parks lately because they’re more than just something fun for me to do. They’re a much-needed reprieve and very timely reminder to cling to whatever happiness we can, especially right now.

Things are pretty grim for our country and our community these days, so it’s more important than ever to find joy. You don’t have to be a Disney Gay™ to do it, either, so please remember to take care of yourselves however you see fit.

For some folks that means taking a trip outside of Florida. In this issue we highlight LGBTQ+ travel options, destinations and because of the world we live in, the concerns facing members of our community.

In Tampa Bay news, a former Pinellas County Schools teacher who is transgender sues the district, Florida Department of Education and more for discrimination. In Central Florida, the community mourns local drag legend Divine Grace who died at just 50 years old.

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus calls for change in State News, a response to the Florida Democratic Party’s scheduled fundraiser at the Hard Rock in South Florida. They cite donations made by the venue’s owners to anti-LGBTQ+ politicians in recent years. We also highlight local events and more.

Watermark Out News is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source. Please stay informed, support those who support you and enjoy this latest issue.