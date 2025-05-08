PHOTOS: Savoy’s Celebrity Bartending Night raises $11.5K for The Center Orlando

ORLANDO | Savoy Orlando hosted its 13th annual Celebrity Bartending Night benefiting the LGBT+ Center Orlando May 6. Celebrities took over the bars at Savoy Orlando, Ivanhoe 1915 and the Paradise Patio, mixing drinks and raising funds for a good cause.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed heavy pours and plenty of laughter as celebrities who knew how to order drinks, but not necessarily pour them, competed to raise the most tips. All tips, both in-person and online, were donated directly to The Center Orlando.

The event featured various categories, including Battle of the Burlesque from 6-7 p.m. with Tush, Cherran Daddea, Lady Brii Adonis and Myster Kai Carter; Battle of the Media Stars from 7-8 p.m. with Nancy Alvarez, Rick Todd, Chad Pitt and Sabrina Ambra; Battle of the Sports Leagues from 8-9 p.m. with Will Lance, Chris Scocco, Victor Almanza and Kendrick Neely; Battle of the Reality Stars from 9-10 p.m. with Jillian Hopke, Steve Helling, Gidget Galore and Scott Lope; Battle of the Influencers from 10-11 p.m. with Jessica Hoen, Addison Taylor, Jimmy Drew and Lee Cohen; and Battle of the Kings & Queens from 11 p.m.-midnight with Sheila from Accounting, Axel Andrews, Erica Roberts and Vivica Vandetta.

The top contenders were in a tight race throughout the night. Hoen claimed the No. 1 spot with $1,610 in tips, followed closely by Scocco at $1,524.Carter secured third place with $783.

The event exceeded its $10,000 fundraising goal, raising a total of $11,500 for the LGBT+ Center Orlando, thanks to the generosity of celebrity bartenders and the Savoy Orlando team.

The Center Orlando’s Chief Executive Director George Wallace described the night as a tremendous success and is already planning for next year’s event.

Check out our photos from the event below.

Photo by Danny Garcia.