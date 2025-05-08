Watermark Out News Issue 32.10: The Travel Issue

The Travel Issue: LGBTQ+ options, destinations & concerns

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08

Central Florida drag legend Divine Grace passes away at 50.



TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10

Trans teacher, author sues Pinellas County Schools for discrimination.



STATE NEWS | Page 12

Florida LGBTQ+ Democrats call on party to drop Hard Rock for Leadership Blue.



THE TRAVEL ISSUE | Page 23

LGBTQ+ options, destinations & concerns.



A FAMILY AFFAIR: | Page 23

Editor-in-Chief recounts his time on his first cruise ship, the MSC Seashore.



TRAVELING WHILE TRANS | Page 27

Trump’s policies spark global warnings, domestic lawsuits.



