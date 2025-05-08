Digital Publications

Watermark Out News Issue 32.10: The Travel Issue

By Caitlin Sause

The Travel Issue: LGBTQ+ options, destinations & concerns

CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08
Central Florida drag legend Divine Grace passes away at 50.

TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
Trans teacher, author sues Pinellas County Schools for discrimination.

STATE NEWS | Page 12
Florida LGBTQ+ Democrats call on party to drop Hard Rock for Leadership Blue.

THE TRAVEL ISSUE | Page 23
LGBTQ+ options, destinations & concerns.

A FAMILY AFFAIR: | Page 23
Editor-in-Chief recounts his time on his first cruise ship, the MSC Seashore.

TRAVELING WHILE TRANS | Page 27
Trump’s policies spark global warnings, domestic lawsuits.

