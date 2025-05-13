Osceola County postpones its Pulse tribute groundbreaking

“Wings of Rainbow” conceptual design. (courtesy of Osceola County)

Osceola County announced May 12 that it will postpone the groundbreaking of its Pulse tribute, which was to be held on June 12.

In a statement posted to Osceola.org, the county mentioned that family members of Pulse victims and survivors have been invited to tour the Pulse nightclub, starting June 12, for a final time before the building is torn down to make way for the City of Orlando’s new memorial.

“We do not wish to place them in the position of having to choose between that solemn occasion and what we expect to be a meaningful groundbreaking for the Wings of the Rainbow tribute by world renowned artist JEFRË,” Osceola County wrote in its statement.

Osceola County stated that, out of respect, the groundbreaking at Brownie Wise Park will be moved to October to coincide with LGBTQ+ History Month.

“We look forward to welcoming the victims’ families and survivors along the shore of Lake Toho to celebrate our community-led efforts coming into view,” the statement reads.

Osceola County announced June 12, 2024 that it was working with local artist JEFRË to create a 49-foot sculpture, set to represent Pulse’s 49 victims, designed with the same number of rainbow hued glass wings. Each wing is expected to hold a name of one of the victims making the tribute an intimate place of remembrance for those lost.

Titled “Wings of the Rainbow,” creating the tribute has been “a deeply emotional and fulfilling journey,” said JEFRË in 2024. “I hope this tribute not only honors the lives we lost but also serves as a beacon of hope and unity for the community. I’m honored to create a tribute that celebrates the lives that were lost on that horrific day and to be located in a passive, tranquil space that is removed from the tragic events of that night, a place of healing and spirituality.”

During the county’s original announcement, it released several images of the tribute’s design concept.

In its most recent statement, Osceola County said that it anticipates additional announcements in the coming weeks and that they will release those announcements to the media in due course.

This June 12 will mark nine years since a gunman walked into Pulse and began shooting, killing 49 people and wounding dozens more.