PHOTOS: Fabulous Arts Foundation celebrates 15 years in Sarasota

(Photo by Krista Post)

SARASOTA | The Fabulous Arts Foundation marked its 15th anniversary with the Be Fabulous Music & Arts Pride Fest May 10 at Five Points Park.

This year’s event celebrated a return to the heart of the city, offering increased accessibility and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community. Shannon Fortner, executive director of FabAF, emphasized how glad they were to be back at Five Points Park, a location that has historically played a pivotal role in the festival’s growth and community connection.

“It’s nice to be home,” Fortner shared, reflecting on the festival’s evolution and the strong sense of belonging. “Just existing and being authentic is our journey as humans.”

The event featured diverse performances, including a powerful set by headliner Berra and an inspiring appearance by Diversity Voices of Sarasota. Vendors showcased inclusive, artsy and affirming items, reinforcing the community’s spirit.

Orenda Health, the stage sponsor, was represented by Heather Lockwoods, who spoke about the importance of accessible mental health services. Fortner expressed gratitude for the volunteers, performers and community partners who made the day special.

The festival concluded with a sense of pride and unity, with plans already underway for next year’s celebration on May 7-9, 2026.

Photos by Krista Post; Orenda photos courtesy Shannon Fortner