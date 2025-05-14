Vote for your Orlando Fringe LGBTQ+ favorites in the 8th annual Watermark Out News Splash Awards

It is time to vote in the 8th annual Watermark Splash Awards and let us know your Orlando Fringe LGBTQ+ favorites!

We want to know what you think about the Orlando Fringe shows and talent – both on stage and behind the scenes – and which LGBTQ+-themed Fringe shows were your favorites.

Here’s how it works: Starting on May 14, we want you to get out and see as many LGBTQ+-themed Orlando Fringe shows as you can – see them all in fact – then come back here and vote below for the shows that made the biggest splash for you in the following five categories: Favorite Show, Favorite Director, Favorite Writer, Favorite Lead Performer and Favorite Supporting Performer.

In all categories the nominees must be LGBTQ+ or from an LGBTQ+-themed show. Each of the performance categories are non-gender specific. Watermark has already put together a handy Orlando Fringe guide highlighting this year’s LGBTQ+ shows which you can check out here. Just because a show doesn’t appear on our preview doesn’t mean it isn’t eligible. The winners are based solely on readers’ votes.

Voting is open until 5 p.m. on May 22. Please vote once per email address. Duplicate ballots will be deleted. Awards will handed out May 26 during the 2025 Orlando Fringe Closing Ceremonies and Awards at the Fringe Outdoor Stage.

Happy Fringing and thank you for supporting Watermark!

