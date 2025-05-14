Winter Park massage spa owner accused of sexual assault by 5 men

ORLANDO | The owner of a Winter Park massage spa has been accused of sexual assault by five men.

Ronel Michael Gutierrez Galvis, owner of Romich Massage and Spa, was arrested and charged by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office May 2 with sexual battery, a third-degree felony, as well as simple battery and violating the Massage Practice Act, both first-degree misdemeanors, according to court records.

Gutierrez Galvis, 39, is accused of attempting to perform sexual acts on male clients who were on his massage table, according to a story from WESH 2. Two of Gutierrez Galvis’ alleged victims spoke exclusively with WESH 2 Investigates recounting the events, with one victim saying at one point he “noticed [Gutierrez Galvis’] clothes were on the floor, and after his clothes were on the floor, he got up on top of me and was completely lying on me naked. And then he started trying to massage my front, my groin area, and I told him stop, please stop.”

The victim states he then grabbed his clothing and left the massage center.

Another victim recounted to WESH 2 that after he went to the police, they arranged for him to contact Gutierrez Galvis and record the conversation. In the recorded conversation, Gutierrez Galvis allegedly apologized for the incident saying “it was a stupid thing to do” and that “I feel bad.”

The above alleged incidences occurred between September 2024 and January 2025. Gutierrez Galvis was released from jail on $17,500 bond until his trial.

Attorney Thomas Fighter, who represents several of Gutierrez Galvis’ accusers, wrote on his website FighterLaw.com that one of his clients — identified only as BF — “sought a massage for legitimate therapeutic purposes. He did not consent to any sexual contact, yet he alleges that Gutierrez engaged in non-consensual digital penetration under the pretense of treatment.

“Sexual assault is a grave violation of an individual’s bodily autonomy,” Fighter continues. “It is not a “misunderstanding” or “miscommunication” when a professional takes advantage of a client’s vulnerability and trust. If these allegations are proven true, Gutierrez’s actions represent a blatant abuse of power, violating not only ethical standards but also Florida law.”

A Google search of Gutierrez Galvis’ business and the alleged scene of the crimes, Romich Massage And Spa, shows that it has been “temporarily closed.” Gutierrez Galvis’ massage therapy license has been suspended by the Florida Heath Department. The Order of Emergency Suspension was filed March 18.

Gutierrez Galvis is the husband of LGBTQ+ activist and founder of the Winter Park Pride Project, Thor Falk. Falk has not been accused of any crimes.