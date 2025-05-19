Pope Leo XIV: Family based on ‘stable union between a man and a woman’

Pope Leo XIV on May 15 reaffirmed Vatican doctrine that says marriage is between a man and a woman.

The Associated Press reported Leo told Vatican diplomats the family is created upon the “stable union between a man and a woman.” Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and dozens of other world leaders on May 18 attended the American-born pontiff’s installation Mass that took place in St. Peter’s Square.

The College of Cardinals earlier this month elected Leo to succeed Pope Francis, who died on April 21.

Francis, who was from Argentina, was a vocal opponent of the country’s marriage equality law that took effect in 2010. He was the archbishop of Buenos Aires, the Argentine capital, when then-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner signed it.

Francis in 2020 publicly backed civil unions for gays and lesbians. Francis in 2023 said priests can bless same-sex couples.

