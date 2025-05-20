Orlando Fringe Review: ‘The Fabulous King James Bible’

This show contains adult language, audience interactions, mature themes

The Church clashes with the monarchy in this hilariously depicted scenario of what could have unfolded during the commissioning of the King James version of the Bible.

In “The Fabulous King James Bible,” the question is boldly asked (and fabulously answered), “Shouldn’t religion be more fabulous?”

As two high priests from the Church of England — Ted and Horace — confront King James about his potential relationship with George Villiers, or Georgie if you will, not necessarily abiding by the word of God according to the Bible, King James questions the interpretation of those holy words. Wonderfully well-written and hilarious, this thought-provoking comedy features a stellar cast who hit every mark and then some, especially Alexander Mrazek as King James himself.

This show doesn’t mock religion or the Bible but illuminates many of its hypocrisies.

You don’t need to be a theologian with a sense of humor to enjoy this show, which delivers plenty of laughs while still offering a lot of heart.

This show was a digi-Fringe favorite, and I’m thrilled they brought it to an in-person venue at the BYOV location of Ten10 Brewing Company.

See “The Fabulous King James Bible” at Ten10 Brewing Company May 22 at 7 p.m., May 23 at 11:05 p.m., May 24 at 7:45 p.m. and May 25 at 1:45 p.m.