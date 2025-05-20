Orlando Fringe Review: ‘The Last Bear’

This show contains adult language, animal harm, death, mature themes, sexual content, violence

The world’s on fire and it’s a total ice cap-astrophe in “The Last Bear.” Picture this: polar ice caps melting faster than a snow cone during a Florida heatwave during Orlando Fringe, and the only polar bear left is facing extinction. So, why not turn it into a reality show? Cue the drama as hunters line up to bag the “last bear.”

Meet our eclectic cast: Paige, the “hippy-dippy vegan” lesbian (played by Meghan Ottomano), and Val, armed to the teeth for this unconventional hunt. Then there’s Jenna (Alaina Rene Kizer), the right-wing news reporter turned hunt host. Add in Oslo (Malcom Gibson), the once openly gay, now closeted wannabe far-right politician, and a slew of other quirky characters played by Nico Watson.

Will they succeed in taking down the last bear, hilariously portrayed by Sofia Belen? Or will the bear sink like Leonardo DiCaprio in “Titanic” when the ice caps inevitably melt in the short time given?

In a whirlwind of climate change, animal extinction, politics and LGBTQ+ stereotypes, “The Last Bear” creates a goofy, almost cartoonish world that’s perfect for a laugh. It’s the kind of show that’s so Fringe-ey.

Navigating through queer-camp humor can be a delicate balance or it can be too niche, and you risk losing your audience. Luckily, “The Last Bear” finds that sweet spot, serving up laughs that’ll have you rolling your eyes and chuckling in equal measure.

Simply put, it’s like watching a full-length “SNL” sketch that’s actually enjoyable — a rarity in itself.

See “The Last Bear” at the Renaissance Theatre Company May 23 at 8 p.m., May 24 at 2:30 p.m. and May 25 at 3 p.m.