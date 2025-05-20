PHOTOS: Equality Florida holds 2025 St. Pete Gala

Nadine Smith at the Equality Florida St. Pete Gala. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

ST. PETERSBURG | Equality Florida welcomed supporters to The Coliseum May 17 for its annual St. Pete Gala, a sold-out evening benefiting the nonprofit’s work throughout the state.

This year’s theme was “Resist in Rouge,” “drawing inspiration from “Moulin Rouge.” The musical and film is “a timeless story of love, revolution, resilience and freedom,” organizers shared ahead of time, themes that “are extraordinarily relevant today.”

Equality Florida Northeast Development Director Mason Manion hosted the evening, which featured a plated dinner, open bar and entertainment led by Alice Marie Gripp. Speakers included St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, who noted his “friends and family in the LGBTQ+ community” belong in the city, and St. Petersburg & Sarasota Development Leader Preston Scott.

Executive Director Nadine Smith delivered the keynote address, urging attendees to remain united in the fight for LGBTQ+ civil rights. Dr. Jason Fields was awarded the 2025 Voice for Equality Award and TransNetwork received Equality Florida’s 2025 Community Partner Award.

Watermark Out News is a proud statewide sponsor of Equality Florida’s work. View our photos from the evening below.

Photos by Dylan Todd, Luis Salazar, Ryan Williams-Jent.