Adult entertainment and music artist Colton Ford dead at 62

Colton Ford, adult actor and singer whose real name was Glenn Soukesian, has died. He was 62 years old.

Ford reportedly died May 19, according to several social media posts.

“I’m so shocked and saddened to hear and report the sudden passing of my friend and Icon Glen aka Colton Ford!” Chi Chi LaRue, adult film director and drag artist, wrote on Facebook. “You will missed. Keep singing in Heaven!”

Ford began his career in gay adult films, earning critical acclaim and multiple awards, including a 2003 GayVN Award for “Gay Performer of the Year.” Some of his notable films include “Conquered,” “Gang Bang Café” and “Colton.”

Ford also emerged in mainstream entertainment including “The Next Best Thing,” “Circuit,” “Another Gay Sequel: Gays Gone Wild!” and 28 episodes of the gay-themed TV series “The Lair” as Sheriff Trout.

In 2005, the documentary “Naked Fame” showcased Ford’s journey from the world of gay adult entertainment to mainstream music.

As a singer-songwriter, Ford released several albums and singles including “Tug of War” (2008), “Under the Covers” (2009), “The Way I Am” (2013) and the “Next Chapter EP” (2015). He collaborated with major artist Frankie Knuckles and Cyndi Lauper, and his music has charted on Billboard’s dance charts.

Ford made his off-Broadway debut in “Little House on the Ferry” (2011) and later starring in “And All The Dead, Lie Down” (2014) in Los Angeles.

Further details on his death are not known yet.