LGBTQ+ ally and Orlando icon Miss Vicki passes away at 78

ORLANDO | Longtime LGBTQ+ ally Miss Vicki passed away May 18. She was 78.

Miss Vicki was a vibrant figure in the Orlando LGBTQ+ community and a longtime bartender at the world-famous Parliament House, which closed its doors in November 2020. For decades, Miss Vicki stood as an ally, icon, mother figure and loyal friend to everyone who passed through those doors.

Known as an unwavering source of love to her family, both given and chosen, Miss Vicki had tributes posted all over social media May 19.

“My heart is aching,” wrote radio personality and podcaster, John Capo. “It seems unreal. We’ve had a wonderful 11 years living next to each other and you only moved a mile away so I could still come over. This doesn’t seem real. Thank you Vicki for being a large part of my life. You will be missed.”

Popular local bartender, Tish posted “[Miss Vicki] wasn’t just a bartender. She was a teacher, a comedian, and a queen behind the bar. She had zero time for nonsense, unapologetic and real … I truly admired that.”

Central Florida entertainer, Loc Robertson — also known by his drag persona April Fresh — shared that “When someone passes you can tell a lot about their character by what your Facebook feeds looks like.”

“Today I am seeing nothing but beautiful tributes to [Miss Vicki],” Robertson wrote. “Although I am very saddened by her loss, I am also smiling by how many people loved her and have beautiful things to say about her.”

Capo started a GoFundMe to help with Miss Vicki’s funeral expenses. It has raised just over $4,000 of its $4,500 goal. You can donate by going here.