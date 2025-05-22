Queering Clearwater works to connect the region’s community

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting locals in our community. In this issue we learn about Queering Clearwater, a group that is “dedicated to creating local queer community, fostering communion and hosting events to connect with our fellow queers.”

The organization “was founded by a Disabled Trans Nonbinary Sapphic individual,” the group shared in its first social media post. “We will not stand for bigotry, racism, fascism, or bullying, even from our own community.”

When Aaryn Hale first moved to Pinellas County from New England in 2017, they were struck by “the friendlier general vibe” of Floridians. But the 25-year-old Clearwater resident was surprised by the lack of a structured LGBTQ+ community in the northern parts of the county.

“At first, the only queer friends I had were up north, but I have made some good friends since,” they share, adding that Clearwater “is central to everything. It’s smack dab in the middle of everything, between St. Pete, Tarpon Springs, even Tampa, but there’s not as much of a vocal community here as you’d expect. And I think we’re out there; we just need a gathering place.”

During Pride Month 2024, they were frustrated when they couldn’t find many events or groups closer to home. “And when I did, they were mostly older gay men,” Hale says.

Then, last October, while visiting Orlando with their sister, they were excited to find numerous queer events and people using the app Lex.

This inspired Hale to create a way to connect the queer community in northern Pinellas County. They launched the initiative Queering Clearwater to organize LGBTQ+ events at the end of March.

“We’re living through a time where it can seem like the whole world is against us; now more than ever, we need to find solace and strength in each other,” their social media account notes.

“It can be so hard when you wake up, grab your phone and you’re like, OK, where are the queer people?” Hale explains. “It can feel like they’re out there and they’re everywhere, but just not near me. It can be disheartening and demoralizing, and I think having people in your area that aren’t just close to you, but you can hit them up and go get coffee with them and have this community is important.”

While Hale isn’t opposed to going out to bars, most of the outings focus more on sober activities — attending this year’s Tampa Pride, for example. The celebration welcomed thousands to Ybor March 29 for its 11th outing, presenting a “community of unity” for the region’s LGBTQ+ residents, visitors and allies.

“We had our first official Coffee Meet-Up the next day for a Pride Debrief and Discuss,” the group shared afterwards.

“Thank you to everyone who was able to crawl their way out of a Post Pride Hangover Hole to come out and join us. We will be planning more come Pride Month proper, but in the meantime this was a fantastic trial run.”

In addition to their Queer Coffee Meet-Ups, participants have enjoyed Sunset Meditation Hours and more. A schedule of events can be found on Queering Clearwater’s Instagram page @QueeringClearwater.

“I do think there is a need to have events that kind of go outside the norm of usual queer events, like bar activities, dancing, etcetera,” Hale explains. “I think those things are great and there’s a place for them, but I also think it would be nice to have a queer book club or a board game night at a kava club for those who don’t drink.”

They’re excited for Queering Clearwater to grow, and to bring the community together, potentially branching off into trans- and sapphic-specific outings if there’s enough interest.

“I’m really hopeful,” Hale notes. “I try to be pretty involved in my community. I think it’s so important to foster these connections, not only in times of strife, but in times of celebration and even at times of peace. And a lot of people are so isolated in our local community, so I want to bring them hope and connection.”

Interested in being featured in The Good Page? Email Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Williams at Jeremy@WatermarkOutNews.com in Central Florida or Managing Editor Ryan Williams-Jent at Ryan@WatermarkOutNews.com in Tampa Bay.