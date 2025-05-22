Watermark Out News Issue 32.11: Party with a Purpose, In ‘Grand’ Style

Party with a Purpose: One Magical Weekend returns a week early with new owners to celebrate queer joy. In ‘Grand’ Style: John Duff to headline Project Pride’s Grand Carnival. St Pete Pride hires new executive director.
CENTRAL FL NEWS | Page 08
Winter Park massage spa owner accused of sexual assault by 5 men.
TAMPA BAY NEWS | Page 10
St Pete Pride hires a new executive director, adds board members.
STATE NEWS | Page 13
Federal courts OKs the injunction on Florida’s drag show ban.
MULAN’S CORNER | Page 15
Mulan Montrese Williams is turning pain into purpose with her latest Viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Queering Clearwater works to connect the region’s community.
PARTY WITH A PURPOSE | Page 23
One Magical Weekend returns a week early with new owners to celebrate queer joy.
IN ‘GRAND’ STYLE | Page 27
John Duff to headline Project Pride’s Grand Carnival.
