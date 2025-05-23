Orlando Fringe Review: ‘Pup Play: A Queer Pseudo-Lecture (of sorts)’

This show contains adult language, audience interaction, bodily fluids, death, mature themes, nudity, sexual content, sexual assault content, strobe light, suicidal ideations, violence

Noah Alfred Pantano, known as Professor Handler David, immerses us in the world of ‘pup play’ and ‘kink’.

This isn’t just a lecture; it’s a deeply personal journey through Handler David’s life. The show explores themes from shame to the freedom of self-expression.

It incorporates multimedia elements such as punk music, nudity, puppets and the familiar neoprene pup masks often seen at Pride events and bars. The erotic musical numbers are done by American punk artists Jake and the Nowhere, Alan Xtra and Tungsten Lungs.

This performance might shock some viewers (pre-show warnings are plentiful for this reason) while resonating deeply with others. Yet, it excels in its educational exploration of the regulations and complexities of the kink lifestyle. It takes immense courage to strip oneself bare, both literally and figuratively, to share such personal stories and lessons on reclaiming comfort.

Our performance ran a little longer and based off of what I heard from others who have seen the show, Handler David was able to expertly navigate through his performance and make these changes seamless.

Filled with ‘puppy power’, Noah/Handler David delivers a powerful performance. Not to mention the sheer bravery required to don those puppy masks and leather attire in the sweltering Florida heat.

See “Pup Play: A Queer Pseudo-Lecture (of sorts)” at the Orlando Family Stage in the Green Venue May 24 at 10:55 p.m.