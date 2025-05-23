Orlando Fringe Review: ‘The Swamp Is on Fire: Stories & Songs by Tod Kimbro’

This show contains adult language, mature themes

In a comedic yet moving one-man musical, Tod Kimbro leaves his heart on the stage of the Starlite Room in Savoy. The musical showcases Kimbro’s skilled storytelling while highlighting his powerful voice.

Kimbro immerses his audience into rural Florida, specifically Polk County. He examines what it means to grow up queer and what consequences follow the actions of one’s devotion. As the musical takes us into 1987, Kimbro sings and speaks as Matthew Mark Matheson.

We see Matheson grow up in a religious high school with prayers before every class. In this one-man show, Kimbro plays various characters, including Silas Hicks, also called SH, Matheson’s neighbor and friend. Kimbro does a fantastic job at differentiating his characters with accents, posture and even a change of glasses.

The time jumps to 2009, and Matheson is moving back to Polk County to save up after leaving for college. It only takes a knock at the door for Matheson to see SH again. The characters grow closer one night at SH’s place and even share a kiss. What made the scene heart-wrenching was Matheson’s realization of what that kiss means to him. He describes the kiss as if it felt like he was coming home, except the house was on a different planet.

There are consequences to all actions, and we soon learn of SH’s wife and SH’s struggles to accept his sexuality. SH even pleads with Matheson to help him understand himself.

With eight original songs, Kimbro unveils the strength of his voice. A personal favorite of mine was “Bayonets,” as Kimbro sang high notes with strong instrumental beats.

Kimbro wraps the musical in a full-circle scene to remind not only his character but the audience that it’s nice to find your place, wherever that may be.

See “The Swamp Is on Fire: Stories & Songs by Tod Kimbro” at the Starlite Room in Savoy May 24 at 12:00 p.m.,