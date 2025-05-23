PHOTOS: Out for Business Tampa Bay benefits St Pete Pride at Red Mesa

(Photo by Luis Salazar)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and Watermark Out News’ OUT for Business Tampa Bay returned May 21 at Red Mesa Cantina.

The bi-monthly networking social featured light bites provided by the restaurant and a raffle benefiting St Pete Pride. The nonprofit discussed this year’s 23rd annual celebration and more. Attendees participated in raffles, receiving prizes generously donated by St Pete Pride, Jack & Jill, Ruth Eckerd Hall and Woodhouse Day Spa.

View photos from the evening below.

Photos by Luis Salazar.