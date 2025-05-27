PHOTOS: Orlando Fringe host panel: The State of Arts in F%king Florida

Orlando Fringe panel for The State of Arts in F%king Florida on May 25. (Photo by Bellanee Plaza)

ORLANDO | Orlando Fringe invited Floridan’s for a free panel May 25 in Orlando Shakes with Congressman Maxwell Frost, Representative Anna V. Eskamani and local creatives to discuss the political shifts in the arts.

The panel was moderated by Dr. George Wallace, CEO of the LGBT+ Center Orlando, and featured Frost, Eskamani, Bethany Dickens Assaf, producing director of Whiskey Theater Factory, Terry Olson, co-founder of SAK Comedy Lab, and Arius West, co-founder of Mac Boys Entertainment.

”There absolutely has been a motivation to weaponize the political climate against arts and culture of community members,” Eskamani says. “And I would argue that when Governor Ron DeSantis vetoed all of our programs, he really just did it because he doesn’t prioritize it.”

Eskamani and Frost started the panel off to focus on how the arts have shifted since their time in politics. Eskamani made points during the panel to highlight the arts communities that are in the more conservative parts of Florida like Sarasota, Naples and down the Treasure Coast.

Donations were received under the United Arts Collaborative Campaign and raised a record breaking number of $9 million for over 40 local arts organizations, according to Orlando Fringe’s Instagram.

”Our community, it’s not necessarily a political thing unless it’s being politicized, which it is,” Olson says. “But that first year, 2001, we had $500,000 to invest in the arts. This past year after I left the office and left it with about $30 million being invested in our arts community.”

Wallace wanted to remind the members in attendance to donate to nonprofits, especially ones that people personally believe in, to support those who may be hurting from the cut of funds.

“ There’s so many organizations out there that are producing really great things, but how do we support them all?” West says. “So the shift, it was just from trying to be independent to we need each other so we can do this together.”

Frost reminded the audience of how much the National Endowment for the Arts gets in funding, anywhere from $150 million to $200 million per year. However, he says France or Germany gets $3 billion to $4 billion US dollars a year. To Frost, this was the key difference in how the US government views the arts versus other countries governments.

“ I think what gives me a lot of hope is despite the horrible funding levels, the arts have continued to really thrive in the areas that it can thrive in this country,” Maxwell says. “And I think the big issue is finding out how to make it more equitable.”

Check out the photos below.

Photos by Danny Garcia and Bellanee Plaza.