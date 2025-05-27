UF nominee’s DEI position questioned before unanimous approval

(Photo from University of Florida’s Facebook)

Santa Ono, immediate past president of the University of Michigan, won approval from UF trustees May 27 to lead the University of Florida.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion dominated much of the final vetting discussion between UF trustees and Ono.

UF named Ono as a sole finalist earlier this month. His approval must be confirmed by the Board of Governors of the State University System.

“When I asked the search committee to find someone who can take this great university to the next level, I presented them with a challenging task. However, I am happy to say that I firmly believe they delivered,” Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini said.

Although approved unanimously, Ono faced numerous questions about conflicting statements he’s made on contentious political topics, particularly diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as how he has and will deal with antisemitism on college campuses.

“I understand and support what Florida’s vision for higher education represents, a decisive move away from ideological bias and activist-driven culture that has come to define too many colleges and universities in this country and abroad,” Ono told trustees Tuesday in Gainesville.

Ono said he supports Florida’s ban on state expenditures on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and the overall vehement opposition to anything “woke.” Although that has not always been his stance. Ono, starting in 2022, oversaw a university that since 2016 spent nearly $250 million on DEI, according to The New York Times.

Ono supported diversity efforts at Michigan at a time when, he said, it was a universal concept in higher education. As University of Michigan president, he supported the institution’s “DEI 2.0” initiative and said the university should “strive to nurture thoughtful and understanding citizens” and that “racism is one of America’s original sins.”

“For many of us here, conviction matters as much as clarity. I’d like to ask you very directly: How can we be confident that the views that you have articulated today are firmly held and that you will not shift your position over time, particularly in the face of pressure” and changing politics, search committee chair and trustee Rahul Patel asked.

Ono said it took him time to understand the effects of DEI policies. His conviction against DEI now comes from his experience as an administrator and “hundreds of hours” of conversations with students and faculty, he said, something that’s developed over the last approximately 18 months. Before those experiences, he said, he was not an expert on the topic. Now, his conviction is “rock solid,” Ono said.

Ono told trustees Tuesday that his “personal views” have “evolved” and past remarks do not reflect what he believes today.

Despite overseeing the “DEI 2.0” initiative, it stopped two months ago under his tenure, along with UM’s DEI office. The decision, he said, the university shut it down before the outcome of the 2024 presidential election was determined and “before anyone approached me about the University of Florida presidential search.”

“DEI will not return to the University of Florida during my presidency. I fully support the reform signed into law by Gov. DeSantis and the steps already taken by this board, the board of governors, and this institution,” Ono said.

‘Does not comport’ with Florida values



Some Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican candidate for governor, have contested the candidate. Ono “does not comport with the values of the state of Florida,” Donalds said in an interview with Fox Business earlier this month. Donalds called for Ono’s candidacy to be blocked and for the search to start over.

Christopher Rufo, a conservative activist and trustee at New College, said on X that UF trustees should ask Ono “hard questions about his recent support for DEI and climate radicalism.”

“I understand why some past statements have raised questions. In hindsight, I see those moments differently now, too,” Ono said.

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube posted to X Tuesday that he’s “not sold” by Ono “walking back his woke past” and called for the Board of Governors to reject the selection. Last week, Steube sent a letter to UF trustees asking them to reject Ono.

Former Gov. Rick Scott said Steube “raises important points” and called for an investigation.

DeSantis said earlier this month that he does not know Ono and was not involved in making him a finalist.

The governor said he would let the search play out and “I don’t think that anyone would want to come the University of Florida if your goal was to pursue a woke agenda. You’re going to run into a brick wall here in the state of Florida.”

DeSantis’ office has played a role in guiding several university presidents to their jobs, including Ono’s predecessor, Ben Sasse. DeSantis has made clear his intentions to make universities more conservative.

Ono pledged “institutional neutrality.”

“I will not use my role to promote personal beliefs on politically or socially contested issues, including climate change,” Ono said.

The recommended total compensation for the president is $3 million, including potential bonuses according to trustee minutes, although his contract remains to be negotiated. Sasse’s annual presidential salary was, and still is as a professor, $1 million. He could earn up to $150,000 in performance bonuses, too.

