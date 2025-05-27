Wanda Alston Foundation launches culinary program for LGBTQ youth

Wanda Alston Foundation Executive Director Cesar Toledo (Photo courtesy of the Wanda Alston Foundation)

The Wanda Alston Foundation, the D.C. nonprofit organization that has provided housing and support services for homeless LGBTQ youth since its founding in 2008, announced it has launched a campaign to raise $15,000 for a new culinary program to “equip our LGBTQ+ youth with cooking skills, kitchen gadgets, and a taste for joy,” according to its executive director, Cesar Toledo.

In a May 14 statement, Toledo said the Alston Foundation had been selected to receive food and shelter funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, “but due to the federal freeze, it’s unlikely those critical resources will reach us.”

He said the new program being launched is in partnership with the DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K organization, an LGBTQ runners group. The funds will be used to provide 20 Alston House residents “with air fryers, rice cookers, smoothie blenders, healthy food, and condiments,” Toledo said.

He said the campaign, which has been named Slay & Sauté, is offering donors a chance to win WorldPride concert tickets if they submit their donation before June 1. His announcement says among the concerts for which tickets could be won are Grace Jones and Janelle Monae, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Werq the World, MIXTAPE Pride, and Betty Who.

“Thanks to supporters across the District, we’re able to continue providing not just shelter but comfort and joy to LGBTQ+ youth!” Toledo said in his statement.

