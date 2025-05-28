Dunedin Pride 2025 to ‘Embrace the Rainbow’

(Photo courtesy Dunedin Pride)

DUNEDIN, Fla. | Dunedin Pride will return May 30-June 6 with a week’s worth of LGBTQ+-focused festivities that “Embrace the Rainbow.”

Organized and powered by the Dunedin Chamber of Commerce and City of Dunedin, the annual event is billed as “a week-long celebration of love, identity and community.” Dunedin Pride will present “family-friendly gatherings, art shows, nightlife performances and more “to uplift and honor the LGBTQ+ community” in and around the region.

“This celebration is a reflection of our town’s heart: welcoming, diverse and full of pride,” organizers share. They’ve promised that from “laughter and live music to baseball, bowling, and big drag energy, there’s something for everyone.”

Festivities begin May 30 with a Pride Golf Cart Parade. Staging begins at 5:30 p.m. for a 6:20 p.m. start. It will go through the streets of Dunedin and end at the Blue Jays Stadium. The team’s Pride Game will follow at 7:15 at TD Ballpark.

“Gear up for an exhilarating clash as our beloved Dunedin Blue Jays take on the Clearwater Threshers! This special game is not just a battle on the field; it’s a vibrant celebration of pride, community, and the unifying power of sports,” Dunedin Pride notes. Tickets are $8 online or $11 on game day and can be purchased here.

May 31 will see a Pride Pool Party at Fenway Hotel at 11 a.m. and Dunedin Pride Comedy Showcase at Jack Pallinos at 8 p.m.

A Pride Flag Raising Ceremony will kick off Pride Month at Dunedin City Hall June 1. The celebration’s Pride in the Park will follow from 12:30-5 p.m. at John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park.

“Get ready for an amazing lineup of live entertainment emceed by Veronica Foxx, including talented musicians, Highlander dancers, and the Progressive Art Singers,” it’s described. “Plus, enjoy a fun-filled Scavenger Hunt, get creative with Fairy Hair, have a blast with Face Painting, and capture the moment with Caricatures—and that’s just the beginning!” Read more here.

Drag Queen Bingo will be held June 2 at Blur Nightclub at 4 and 7 p.m. and Party Clown of the Dunedin Public Theater will present “Party Clown of the Rich and Famous” and “Gen Silent” June 3.

A Ladies Pride Luau will subsequently be held at The Honu June 4 at 6 p.m. with a Pride whisky tasting at 7 p.m. at the Scottish American Society.

On June 5, the Dunedin Pride Art Show “All the Colors of the Rainbow” will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Wine At The Docks. Drag Queen Bowling returns that evening at Dunedin Lanes at 10 p.m.

The “Dunedin Goes Diva Gayla” will close this year’s festivities, promising drag, dance and diva energy at Highland House. Jade Embers will host a night featuring Niomi Onassis Knight and more entertainment beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $225 and include an open bar, light bites, dinner and access to the entertainment. Purchase yours here.

“Each event is unique,” Dunedin Pride’s website notes. “We can’t wait to celebrate with you all week long!”

Visit DunedinFL.com/DunedinPride for more information and read more below: