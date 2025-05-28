PHOTOS: ICG Foundation hosts Community Beach Day

(Photo by Luis Salazar)

ST. PETERSBURG | Inclusive Care Group and the practice’s nonprofit ICG Foundation welcomed Tampa Bay residents and visitors to Sunset Beach May 25 for a day of “sun, sand, swag and connection.”

ICG launched its foundation last year to “ensure that every person — no matter their background — has the resources and support they need to thrive.” The organization’s Community Beach Day was led by Founder Dr. Antonio Luis, Chief Operating Officer Salim Rouwayheb and other staffer members.

The day featured complimentary ice cream, access to information about free HIV testing, ICG’s other services and more. The event was supported in part through a new partnership from Orange Party Florida, which hosts events and supports charities:

“Thank you for making our beach day memorable,” ICG Foundation shared May 26. “We’re so grateful to everyone who came out to Sunset Beach to celebrate community, connection, and care with us,” organizers shared afterwards. “Whether you stopped by for swag, shared a laugh with our team, or just soaked up the sun with us—your presence made the day special.”

Watermark Out News was on hand to help celebrate. Read more and view our photos below.

Photos by Luis Salazar.