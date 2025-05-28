PHOTOS: Mx St Pete Pride 2025

(Photo by Luis Salazar)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride held its third annual Mx St Pete Pride Pageant at The Palladium May 25, celebrating drag and crowning its 2025 Royal Court.

“Join us at the Palladium Theater for a night of incredible entertainment, music and fierce competition featuring the best of the area’s local entertainers as we seek to crown the 2025 Pride Court,” St Pete Pride shared ahead of time. “Get ready to be dazzled by a grand display of creative costumes, highly artistic performances and more sparkle than you can imagine!”

Organizers delivered on that promise, honoring outgoing royal court members Kiala Santi, Amari Lavish, Justine B. Knights and Vivion Rachel Clarke alongside other local leaders. Clifford Hobbs, former St Pete Pride board member, received the MSPP Service Award and volunteer Susan Stahley received the Vennie Marconi Community Service Award.

Seduction Dickerson was ultimately crowned Miss St Pete Pride 2025, Dioscar DeMilo was crowned Mr. St Pete Pride 2025 and Roman Lewinsky was crowned Mx St Pete Pride 2025. The organization called the evening “an unforgettable celebration of talent, authenticity and queer excellence.”

“From dazzling performances to heartfelt moments, our community showed up and showed out,” St Pete Pride shared May 27. “Huge thanks to our event sponsor Salon Centric, our pageant director, stage director & DJ for keeping the energy high all night long, our esteemed judges, stunning formers, every guest in the audience, and most importantly — the phenomenal contestants who poured their hearts into every moment of the evening.”

St Pete Pride’s signature events continue this week with the Kick-Off Party June 1. Read more about this year’s celebration here and in the official St Pete Pride Guide published by Watermark Out News, available at official events and in our next issue.

Read more about Mx St Pete Pride 2025 and view our photos below:

