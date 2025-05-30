PHOTOS: Orlando Gay Chorus celebrates 35 years with anniversary concert

(Photo by Danny Garcia)

ORLANDO | Orlando Gay Chorus celebrated 35 years May 28 in the Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center with a special concert titled, “A Choral Kaleidoscope.”

The performance included various displays of music, joy and community spirit, from toe-tapping tunes to passion that has defined the chorus for over three decades.

Representative Anna V. Eskamani was honored by OGC as a Notable Luminary for her support and commitment to the mission of OGC. From 2021 until 2024, Eskamani served on the Board of Directors and co-emceed the 2023 BroadGAY Spectacular with her twin sister, Ida, even performing “My Strongest Suit” on stage.

With Eskamani’s support for OGC, she has shown up for their events, speaks out and makes space for all with her compassion and dedication, according to the pamphlet given out at the anniversary concert.

Notable Luminaries have to contribute to the chorus through volunteerism, financial donations and attendance at the concerts and/or community engagements, according to OGC’s website.

Sheri Kettula, chair of the music artistic development committee, was inducted with an Honorary Membership. Kettula has been an integral part of OGC since she first joined in 2010 and has served on numerous committees.

The contributions of her time, voice, passion, moving speeches, talents, financial contributions and wisdom are innumerable, according to the pamphlet given out.

The chorus sang their favorites like “Why We Sing” and “Over the Rainbow,” while covering crowd favorites, such as “You Can’t Stop the Beat” and “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”

For over 30 years OGC has been creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals to create community through performance art. With educational, cultural and social enrichment for members and audiences, OGC excellences in the arts, according to OGC’s website.

OGC’s vision is to create impactful change in the community as a proactive force for equity, inclusion and authenticity.

Check out the photos below.

